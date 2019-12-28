How you know him: Once a rising star in education, Richmond native Dallas Dance pleaded guilty in 2018 to perjury charges for not disclosing consulting work he was doing as a side job during his time as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools. He’s worked to rebuild his life amid the fall from grace and the death of his mother this year.
What’s new: Dance was hired in November by the Nashville-based MindRocket Media Group as the company’s president and chief operating officer.
He’ll run day-to-day operations of the company from Richmond, where he grew up and where his family is still based. Dance will still manage his own consulting firm, The DDance Group, where he trains principals and school leaders, among other things.
“It still allows me to support clients I have in the area and still allows me to be a father to Myles,” he said of his 10-year-old son.
MindRocket advises school districts and education companies with help in communications and media production, among other things. The company in October acquired a health care company, Educate4Health, to do the same work in that sector, which Dance has consulted in since leaving Baltimore County.
“He is a man of principle who does not shy from challenges and meets them head-on with grace and dignity,” said MindRocket CEO and co-founder Rod Berger. “I’m excited for where we’re headed and even more so for the opportunity to get there together.”
The new job, Dance said, is part of a larger effort to improve himself.
He hit a low point in 2018 when he was sentenced to five years in prison with all but six months suspended, two years of probation and 700 community service hours. He left jail in August 2018 and has tried to remake his life since.
After years of being away from his hometown leading school districts, first in Houston and then in Baltimore County, Dance reconnected with the Richmond area. His mother, Leatrice, died in April of this year and, in his grief, Dance has drawn closer to his sister and other family members.
Dance also got engaged this year, with a wedding planned for 2020.
“I’ve gotten to know a deeper version of myself,” he said of 2019. “It’s been a year of redemption.”
