Why you know her: Selena Cuffee-Glenn was Richmond’s top administrator for four and half years until this past September. Mayor Levar Stoney fired her after an Inspector General investigation found that five of her relatives received jobs in city departments she oversaw.
One, Cuffee-Glenn’s daughter, was hired to a position paying the equivalent of $55,000 annually with no public search. Her rate of pay exceeded that of virtually every other city employee with the same title.
Cuffee-Glenn denied wrongdoing after the report was released. The city paid her $25,000 for unused vacation time after her firing. She did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
What’s new: Cuffee-Glenn no longer heads the city’s bureaucracy, but other administrators implicated in the inspector general report remain in prominent posts in the Stoney administration.
Those include Cuffee-Glenn’s closest deputy, whom Stoney tapped, and the City Council approved, as her replacement: interim chief administrative officer Lenora Reid.
Investigators found that Public Works director Bobby Vincent Jr., Public Utilities Director Calvin Farr and then-interim Human Resources Director Karen Garland also played a role in the hires.
In the aftermath of the investigation, Stoney refused to say whether he would punish any of the administrators for their role in the hiring of Cuffee-Glenn’s relatives. Three months later, a Stoney spokesman declined to say whether any action had been taken or was planned.
“The report was carefully reviewed,” said Jim Nolan, the spokesman. “However, beyond confirming employment status, the administration does not comment on personnel matters.”
Stoney is still searching for Cuffee-Glenn’s permanent replacement at a pivotal juncture for his administration.
He is entering the fourth and final year of his term as mayor. His signature project – the $1.5 billion Navy Hill project – is hanging in the balance as the council vets it. His final budget before a potential bid for a second term is due to the council in March.
A Stoney spokesman declined to share a timetable for when he aims to submit a candidate for the permanent chief administrative officer post. When he does, the council must sign off on the hire.
Said Nolan, “The mayor will take the time that is necessary to find the right fit for the City of Richmond. When the mayor settles on a candidate, he will let the public know.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.