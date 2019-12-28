How you know her: Amber Eck celebrated one year living with the heart transplant she received in March at age 25 and decided to study nursing because she was inspired by the care she received during her hospital stays as a heart patient.
What’s new: Eck just finished up a difficult semester as a nursing student. She continues to work with cardiac patients, much like herself, at Bon Secours St. Mary’s hospital.
She is also sharing her story as a heart transplant recipient to spread awareness of organ donation for UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit organization based in Richmond that administers organ matching throughout the United States, and volunteers with the American Heart Association.
In April, Eck’s body had begun to reject the heart she had received the year before. In an effort to save her heart, Eck had to go through a round of chemotherapy. Now, eight months later, her heart is no longer in rejection.
“I’m feeling good,” Eck said. “I’m doing really great.”
