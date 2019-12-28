How you know him: Jim Pasqualini, from Slippery Rock, Pa., came to Richmond in July to arrange a memorial ceremony at Richmond National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the deaths of his uncle, Frank Pasqualini, and two other men, Thomas R. Fair and Willis E. Nixon, World War II Army soldiers who were killed on July 11, 1944, when their tank took a direct hit from German forces in Normandy.
The remains of the three men were buried together in the same grave, first in France and then later in Richmond, a location that was home to none of them but chosen, Pasqualini presumes, because it was a geographical midpoint for the families of the men: Fair and Pasqualini were from Pennsylvania while Nixon was from North Carolina.
What’s new: Pasqualini, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, traveled to Normandy in November and visited Saint-Georges-d’Elle, the small village at the base of Hill 192 where his uncle was killed as U.S. forces attempted to take the hill from the Germans. Residents of the town, where homes fly French and U.S. flags, offered a warm welcome.
One couple, in particular, Hyacinthe and Thérèse Brisset, befriended Pasqualini and his girlfriend, Karen Benson. The Brissets live in a house near a ravine where they knew a battle was fought, but they were not aware the ravine in their backyard was named “Purple Heart Draw” by American soldiers because so many soldiers were killed or wounded.
The Brissets drove Pasqualini and Benson to the top of Hill 192, introduced them to other townspeople and invited them into their home. They also began conducting their own research, finding historical documents about the battle in the archives of the town hall.
Most amazing, by using a battle map Pasqualini brought along overlaid with modern maps, it was determined the Brissets’ house sits in a location where two American tanks were destroyed. It was impossible to determine if his uncle’s tank was one of those, but at the very least Pasqualini was certain he was close to where his uncle was killed.
“I’ll never know the exact spot where his tank was destroyed, but because we walked the whole area I’m sure we were within 100 yards of where he was killed,” Pasqualini said in a phone interview after his return home. “I saw what he saw on his last day of life.”
By email, the Brissets sent a detailed recounting of Pasqualini’s visit, saying they are “very proud and very happy to have contributed to it in our modest way.”
“As for us,” the Brissets wrote, “we look at our environment every day from a different perspective. Until now, we only saw grass, trees, cows. Now a battlefield is there, before our eyes, underlying. We regularly realize how the topography of our environment must have been a handicap to any advance of the allied forces that came to fight for our freedom.”
