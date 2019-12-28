How you know her: Amy Conton, a retired nurse living with diabetes, was struggling to keep up with her medical bills and mortgage payments. In spite of being mostly blind due to her diabetes, Conton would drive herself to her weekly dialysis appointments because she felt that she could not afford to buy tickets on the bus for people with disabilities.
What’s new: After the Richmond Times-Dispatch ran a story about Conton in February, more than a hundred people reached out hoping to help her.
Strangers and friends donated more than $6,000 to her GoFundMe account, which she set up in hopes of paying off her mortgage so she could stay in her home. People bought her bus tickets so that she no longer felt she needed to drive without a license and gave her grocery store gift cards so she wouldn’t have to worry about her next meal. Wells Fargo forgave a home equity loan worth $14,000 and some of her medical bills have been waived.
“It’s so much better than it was before,” Conton said.
She’s also made some new friends.
Lynn Mesco, a woman who read the article about Conton, has taken her under her wing, bringing her Christian women’s group to be part of Conton’s life. The group visits with Conton, cooks her food, cleans her home for her and looks after her needs. They even made her a Thanksgiving dinner and threw her a birthday party.
“I was so alone before,” Conton said. “I’m feeling hopeful because I have people to help me and stick by me.”
