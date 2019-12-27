Why you know them: Rosa Fleming, 80, and her sister Luceal Allen, 84, have been selling flowers at the 17th Street Market for more than 70 years.
When construction started in 2017 on the $3.5 million market renovation, Fleming and Allen, known affectionately in the community as “The Sisters,” were moved to the back of the market, where they watched their business fall apart.
In September, they said they each were going to sue the city for $36,000, which equates to minimum wage for four years of lost labor.
They also said they were packing up and leaving their stall at the back of the market. At the time, they said they were going to look for a vending location elsewhere in the city while they searched for a lawyer to take their case pro bono.
What’s new: They haven’t been able to find a lawyer willing to handle their case pro bono.
Rick Tatnall, an activist who has been helping Fleming and Allen, plans to go from law firm to law firm, trying to find the right person for the case, he said.
In the meantime, The Sisters have returned to their spot at the back of the market, where they recently were selling Christmas wreaths for the holidays.
However, the main reason they returned, they said, is to help the homeless.
People come by and drop off food or clothes that The Sisters then disperse to the homeless.
“They need us,” Fleming said. “We’ll keep coming down here until the city does right by us.” The city declined to respond, citing its policy prohibiting comment on potential or ongoing litigation.
