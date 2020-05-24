Facing the pandemic: In their own words

This crisis didn’t find us all the same, and it hasn’t hit us all the same. For some, reopening means rebuilding their entire lives: with debt, without a job. Or worse, without a loved one.
We’ve managed to resist in ways small and big, from beaming milestones celebrated in our kitchens across the web to helping our friends, neighbors and communities. Some need food. Some need masks. Some just need to know they aren’t alone.
From teacher parades to virtual graduations to TikTok dance-offs, we’ve muddled through.
But we’ve been thrust into uncertainty for months and are on the brink of more, with incomplete information on which to base our individual choices. When will things be normal again?
What we do know is this: We’d seen more than 3,900 confirmed infections and 185 COVID-19-related deaths in the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties alone by Sunday. And the numbers keep growing.
People of color are carrying a disproportionate share of the burden, here and across the country. In Richmond, that fact led Mayor Levar Stoney to ask the state for more time before loosening restrictions. So did Accomack County and Northern Virginia.
The waivers run through this Thursday, May 28. Stoney has said it’s too soon to know what will happen then.
For now, what does reopening, or the prospect of reopening, look like? Do we meet this next phase with relief? With hope? With fear? How have you been getting by? We asked folks from around the Richmond region to tell us. Below are their responses, lightly edited for length and clarity.
***
Zulma Gonzalez, 56, a Venezuelan living in Midlothian who came to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago.
They told me that because of the state of the country, they have to let me go. I didn’t understand. I wondered what I did wrong. But when they explained, I thought, ‘OK, it’s the coronavirus.’
When hotels decided to reopen, they said they’d call me. But you can’t be waiting for that to happen. You need to pay the bills. You need to pay the rent. You need to eat.
I had my savings and I knew I’d be OK for a little, but I couldn’t sleep. The anxiety was too much. Savings don’t last forever. I immediately started looking for any job I could do.
Sometimes it feels like you’re a machine created just to work. I’d think about taking a day off to rest, but I couldn’t do it because that meant a smaller paycheck. I came here in ‘93 to help my family. I needed to. It’s what I’ve always done.
The situation in Venezuela in the ‘90s wasn’t as bad as it is now, but I think people knew it was getting worse. Every day, you could see the evil seeping out from every corner. There was no order. No order at all.
My family’s originally from Los Andes, but they’re in the Valles De Tuy now. It’s my three sisters and my mom. A month ago, my mom’s high blood pressure medication was 1.02 million bolivares [about $4.80 as of May 22’s exchange rate]. Guess what it’s at now? It almost gives me a heart attack.
They have to combine all four of their salaries just to have enough for groceries or have enough for my mom’s medication. And it’s almost never enough. Most don’t even make 500,000 bolivares a month, or about two dollars.
They buy the medication first, which leaves them room to get a half kilo of cheese and one bag of Harina Pan [corn meal] for arepas. That’s nothing.
It makes you feel so helpless. I continue buying boxes of groceries here that I can send, that don’t exist there. They need me. I can’t just stop.
I’m still scared.
One thing is losing your job, but another thing is dealing with a pandemic where you don’t know who’s sick or not and who’s taking care of themselves, which is why I take care of myself every day.
I pack the gloves, the masks. I smell like Clorox. That’s my perfume: Clorox and alcohol from the sanitizer.
I go to Walmart: boom, gloves. Masks. The second I get back into the car: hand sanitizer. Sometimes I spritz my hair with it. That’s what I’ve come to.
I try not to leave my house other than that, unless it’s to work the part-time job prepping salsa and cleaning for a woman whose offices I’ve cleaned for six years. But there’s never anyone there now.
June would’ve marked 19 years at Shamin Hotels. I started first as a housekeeper and supervisor and later in the kitchen where I’d make breakfast. It’s hard not to wonder “What do I do now?” I lost my health insurance. My dental. My vision care. It’s tough. You have to start over, you know?
But people are looking out for me. Angels seem to appear everywhere right now. And that’s something I remind myself: Dios aprieta, pero no ahorca.
Though God may let you struggle, he won’t let you choke.
As told to Sabrina Moreno
***
Linton Wade, 42, athletics director and dean of students for Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School, which serves students with limited economic resources, many of whom live in public housing communities, and provides full-tuition scholarships. Wade previously served as an Army medic for five years. He lives in Henrico County.
I love coming to work here. It’s not a job; it’s a labor of love. I think the biggest challenge [with the pandemic] is just the fact we don’t get to connect with the kids as much as we usually do, and seeing those families struggle a little bit and wishing we could do more. We call and email, and we go visit them every Monday. We drop off groceries if they need.
I’m most afraid that we will not be able to get back to life as it was. I think we had a good thing going with the students. I would say we’ve lost some of the personal connections we made with some of the students in the sense of the traction we have gained by being there for the student in ensuring that they are in school every day, getting the proper education. Our job is hard enough already, and we can’t really ensure that they will get the best education they deserve if we’re not laying eyes on them.
What gives me hope is the fact we have a plan in place to continue the learning and to continue helping the families. I knew the teachers at our school were pretty much superstars. They were all-in, all the time, always willing to help. But now these teachers are starting to look like heroes to me. They all go the extra mile. They have their own families to attend to, but they give it their all: staying in touch with families, teaching online, which is a daunting task, visiting families, phone calls in the middle of the night, if need be. What I’ve learned is how fortunate I am to work with such a great team.
As told to Bill Lohmann
***
Duron Chavis, 39, a resident of the Barton Heights neighborhood of Richmond. Laid off as Manager of Community Engagement at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in late March. Leader of the Resiliency Garden Initiative, which builds and delivers raised garden beds.
It’s an honor system. Go to the website, and if you feel like you are experiencing food insecurity, apply. Or if you’re immunocompromised, or have been laid off, apply. We have a whole arm where people are growing seedlings for [raised box recipients], and they are being delivered to them once they get their box. I’m thankful for the community volunteers who have stepped up.
Once we get the money, we buy the wood, loose soil, and we email folks. Groundworks RVA has been cutting the wood to spec. Once wood and soil are available, we have a spreadsheet of who needs to get what.
To me, it’s a really great example of what interdependence looks like. We have been doing this community garden stuff for a long time. But the idea of giving away beds, Leah Penniman of “Farming While Black” was doing similar work in New York.
The goal was 250 boxes; we’ve completed 100. Got another 60 that have been built but need soil. Another 80 that need to be built. ... We want to finish before the end of June.
Doing this has kept me from being down. Losing my job was really a blow, even though I knew it was coming. I believed in what I was doing over there.
The fact that we were able to hit the ground running on this has really been inspiring and giving me a lot of hope and optimism … the whole thing, resiliency. This has really given me life the last six to eight weeks.
Doing everything I was doing at Lewis Ginter, but doing it on my own, has given me hope. This work is necessary and needed, and it’s also giving other people hope. Resiliency Gardens folks are sending me images of growing their own food. Knowing they’re engaged in this work is really inspiring to me.
We’re cracking eggs in some ways. I’m hoping this does serve as a wake-up call for how tenuous and fragile the food system is.
If you ask for help, people will show up. If you have a vision of how to create community, people will show up.
As told to Michael Paul Williams
***
Mercedes Francis, a second-grade teacher at Cool Spring Elementary School and mother of five.
I wake up between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., immediately checking my phone to see if I have any missed texts, calls, or emails from my students or their families. My husband, a sergeant first class, is already off to work at Fort Lee, where he teaches. I fix breakfast for my five children, four boys and a girl. If they are still sleeping, I continue my virtual module training for my education master’s program.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings our daily routine includes driving to C.C. Wells Elementary School where my kids pick up lunches. Every Tuesday, my daughter picks up a new packet of school work. My boys all have Chromebooks for their schooling, but my daughter doesn’t, so I share my laptop with her. She has two virtual classes a week.
My kid and I take over the dining room table daily to work. My sons in middle and high school don’t really need my help, so I focus on helping my elementary school daughter. I get out a whiteboard to teach her math. Last week we focused on probability. Before that was area and perimeter. This week is long division. I sometimes ask my oldest son to help us.
In between teaching my own kids, I constantly check on my Cool Spring Elementary second-graders. While I’m not grading any work at this time, I still give them assignments, including math games and comprehensive reading materials. I FaceTime them individually as much as they need. They have my personal phone number and are welcome to call or text at any time.
On Tuesday, I drove around to my students’ homes, surprising them with baskets filled with Sour Patch Kids, bubbles and at least 10 photos of them from throughout the year. I made sure to socially distance and wear a mask, but that didn’t stop one of them from jumping on me out of excitement. When I got home, my phone was buzzing, each of my students wanted to show me they were playing with the bubbles or sharing their candy.
I have at least eight video calls a week, from faculty meetings to team meetings or curriculum meetings. I’m in charge of the second-grade math curriculum for the upcoming school year. I have to inform the third-grade teachers what we didn’t cover this year so it can be added to their curriculum; first grade does the same thing with me.
We are going to be so far behind next year. We need to have a plan in place now.
While I live in Chester, I choose to teach in Petersburg. I feel I’m needed, and I can make a difference in my students’ lives.
At the end of each day if I’m not exhausted, a little me-time is a bubble bath. Then I go to sleep and begin again the next morning.
As told to Jess Nocera
***
Lamarr Johnson, 25, co-owner of Pig & Brew barbecue restaurant and bar in Manchester.
As the effects of COVID-19 began to be felt, a reduction in food sales because of the decline of people coming out — plus no alcohol sales — was probably the worst thing that could’ve happened as a restaurant. So I closed Pig & Brew in March.
I kept the restaurant closed for almost a month. But, after businesses were granted the ability to sell mixed drinks via takeout and delivery in early April, I knew that we could make money. I knew that people would come for the restaurant’s signature drinks. So, we reopened on April 15, and the alcohol sales are boosting our revenue.
Food sales have subsequently increased as well. Delivery platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates have helped.
My business partner, Lamont Hawkins, and I examined our hours of operation to see where we typically make the most money. Also, nobody is coming out very late. We usually would close at 1 a.m. on a regular schedule, but I knew that was going to be impossible. So I cut the time we’re open back to prime hours, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
My biggest challenge since I reopened is my employees — picking who will work and managing schedules. I retained all of my staff, but only about 30% are actively working. A lot of people still want to work. Nobody really just wants to sit at home all day.
I’m most afraid of going backward — that the epidemic intensifies and then we’re back to closed again because we have to stay at home.
The worst part of my day is times when business is slow. But the best part of my day is coming in and firing up the smoker — depending on what I have to cook, I’ll probably arrive around 9 a.m. each morning. Also, joking and laughing with my employees. We have a good team.
As things begin to reopen, I don’t think the Richmond community will just jump out there immediately. Consumers need safety. Subsequently, I think it’ll hurt business owners to go directly back to what we were normally doing. Because you’re paying for more staff, you’re staying open longer hours. You’re basically creating more overhead. So I’ll continue to do takeout until we can go back to normal conditions.
As a restaurant owner, I would love for my business to be full like it used to be. People having a good time, drinking and enjoying the food.
But now it’s just a ghost town.
As told to Wayne Epps
