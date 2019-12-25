Some of us long-distance POM’s (Parents of Millennials) have adapted our expectations for communication and relationships with our offspring. We might have dutifully called our parents on a weekly basis and made sure we never missed sending a birthday or anniversary card to them, but now that it’s our turn to be the elders, we are thankful with any scraps from their digital table and brag to friends when our adult child’s brief text includes an emoji.
With this in mind I note on my calendar when No. 1 son initiates a call, so I can be realistic about the span of time since we last talked. My imagination tends to convert weeks into months and that can be pretty depressing when you’re a mom missing the little boy who no longer fits on her lap.
Conversation topics tend to be limited, too, since it’s my goal to talk positive and not to pry into another adult’s life. So, the weather is a major subject year round.
I live in hot, humid Richmond and he’s in Chicago — my hometown — so there’s a significant word count spent comparing/contrasting this neutral subject.
He has endured several wretched winters at this point and I imagine him waiting for the bus or Chicago L, trying his millennial best to appear urban yet stay warm. Instead of the double layers of clothing I once wore on the way to school, he’s wearing tech-sulate coats, hats and gloves, probably wondering why outerwear so expensive is so inadequate to protect him from the elements.
One of my favorite opening lines of conversation with him last winter was his, “So Ma, what’s the deal with the weather?”
There truly is no worse cold I’ve felt than that from the icy winds whipping around the skyscrapers of Chicago, laden with the bitter chill picked up from the lake.
But that didn’t keep us all from adventuring outdoors in the winter when my friends and I were growing up — building snow forts, skating on frozen ponds, tobogganing down the slopes along the expressways. And walking at night on the ice at Lake Geneva.
During and after college I participated in retreats held at Lake Geneva Youth Camp — a modest, rustic camp built long ago before the town turned into a high-end summer home destination. After one especially stirring evening lecture a bunch of girls invited me to walk on the lake with them. A veteran of pond skating I felt confident I’d be able to recognize any danger, so off we went.
However, the moonlight was nil and we ventured faraway from shore. They were talking excitedly about the spiritual truths we had just heard from the charismatic speaker and matching Scripture passages with our semi-blind journey on the lake. I kept silent and listened for ice cracking. We did make it back, quite emboldened with our bravery, with cold but dry feet.
It was later that night, or perhaps another night alone during a different retreat, that one of those moments of revelation hit me that some people call an “aha moment” or what the NPR fundraisers have coined as a “driveway moment.”
It was the realization that what I was reading in the Bible was written for me, what I was hearing from the retreat lecturer was meant for me, that the Lord of the universe knew me personally, loved me, and I didn’t have to do anything to deserve it.
When this feeling takes over, you become so overwhelmed by the sudden understanding, the realization, that you have to pull over from whatever you are doing and weep with joy, with unspent grief or renewed thankfulness. There’s nothing else you can do; you’re lost in a moment of rare clarity that you wish could last all your life long.
When you return to the world around you, the coffee is cold or the song is over and your heart has shifted to a whole new place. At its best you experience a turning, a re-direction from the path you’ve been following to one you’re about to learn is “fuller every day, deeper all the way.”
Christmastime mixes all these elements together — family, memories of childhood, dear friends and reminders of how Christmas came to be celebrated.
It’s about a journey from Heaven to Earth, a birth in Bethlehem. The baby who gave Himself as a gift to be our Savior and friend, to make us more like Himself. For us to love others, no matter what they give back to us.
Try reading the Christmas story in the Bible: go off someplace alone and linger over the words. Think about it being written just for you to take in. Wait quietly and see what cracks open in your heart and mind. Grab onto that glowing realization in your soul and take it with you. Pass it on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.