Does it really matter what your religious beliefs are? Does it matter what the color of your skin is? Race is of no matter, since we are all members of the human race. NO! It doesn’t! It don’t matter one iota.
Except for those who live in their own cocoons, wearing blinders and earplugs, most people will agree we live in a crazy, mixed-up world. A world where there is a lack of compassion, love and understanding of our fellow human beings.
No matter how you look at it, we are all God’s children. Nothing you say or do can or will ever change that.
If we took the time and learned to know one another, we would acquire more respect for everyone as well as gain friendly, harmonious relationships.
It has often been said, “Beauty is only skin deep.” The same goes for color. A person’s character is more important than how they look.
Now that I am in my ninth decade of life, I often reflect about my past and upbringing. I was brought up in a conservative Jewish home. My maternal grandparents were Russian Jewish immigrants. Their family values were first and foremost. Love and concern were in the forefront.
At the time, I learned to get to know other people. By “other,” I mean people of different races, creeds and color. I tried to learn by example in order to look for the good in people, share their beliefs and comprehend what life was all about.
One of my earliest memories was the relationship my grandfather had with the Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia, who later became Cardinal Dennis Joseph Dougherty. They came to know each other through the various civic activities in the city. Their friendship in those times was unusual. They were on a first-name basis — Joe and Max, aka Yossel and Muttel.
There were many other memorable recollections I had of friends and people of different faiths and color throughout my lifetime. These I would not trade for anything.
A group of friends recently came together to celebrate a joyous occasion. Of the eight around the table at brunch, there were three Jews and five Christians — three of whom are devout Catholics. None of that mattered. We were all friends.
Actually, who they were is of no importance; it is who they are that counts. They are part of a group of caring, compassionate, loving people I have the good fortune to know and share my volunteer duties with. We share different experiences from different walks of life, and through that, we have been able to get to know one another a little better.
So, my question is, why in today’s world can’t we learn to exist in peace and harmony? A little understanding of others will go a long way toward finding peace and tranquility.
