The holiday season is difficult for many people. Instead of feeling joyous, many feel depressed. They’ve lost hope and faith in God.

I’m writing this article to give hope to those who feel hopeless. I can say those words because I felt hopeless many years ago, and my life continued to spiral downhill. Most of the hopelessness was due to unresolved trauma from almost being murdered at the age of 12, an incident that was preceded by a sexual assault.

I was sworn to secrecy about most of the actual events that occurred that night, and I kept those secrets for many years. Because of the incident, I came to believe that the God I was taught about as a child must have been a fairy tale. After all, how could a real God allow those horrible things to happen to me?

So I forgot about him.

In my early 20s, I acted out in negative ways because of my emotional pain. I felt lost, isolated and doomed. I had no hope of feeling normal, or having a normal life, or ever being in a normal relationship.

But then one day, unbeknownst to me at the time, God asked a stranger to pray for me. Two years later, on Christmas night 1980 — when I was in the depths of despair and wished I had never been born — I made a decision to ask Jesus Christ into my life, which was the beginning of a dramatic transformation. I’ve since lived a normal and exciting Christian life for 39 years, and have been married for 29.

I’ve shared my story on a one-to-one basis for many years, and I’m amazed at how many people I speak with also had a traumatic or dysfunctional childhood. I also shared my story of hope, healing and redemption years ago on “The 700 Club,” a popular Christian TV program.

After my story aired, thousands called for prayer looking for healing from their emotional pain. That’s when I saw God’s hand bringing good out of what happened to me by ministering to others.

What he did for me, he can do for anyone who turns to him. I’m so glad I gave him a chance that Christmas night so long ago. I know now that he is not a fairy tale.

He’s very real, and he changes lives. He certainly changed mine.

Mary Hutchinson is retired and lives in Virginia with her husband and rescue dog. Her book, “The Road to Mercy: A Journey of Secrets, Survival and Redemption,” is available on Amazon.com. She can be reached through her website, marytheresehutchinson.com.

