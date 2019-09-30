Years ago, when our kids were still kids, we joined a pool a couple of neighborhoods over from ours. My wife, Cathy, was chilling in one of the lounge chairs there one day and got into a conversation with a woman she’d never met who was sitting in the next chair.
At one point, the other woman asked what neighborhood we lived in. When Cathy told her, the woman responded, “Oh, we know some people who used to live there. They moved up.”
I love it when people are pompous. I really do — I think it’s kind of hilarious. I’m imagining Pool Lady sniffing a bit as she said that. If I’d been there, I’m pretty sure I would have been unable to squelch my laughter, which I suspect wouldn’t have been well-received. (I know, in theory I should feel bad for pompous people and how misguided they must be, and I try to work on that when I’m done laughing.)
Not long after that pool chat, Cathy fielded a phone call from an industrious realtor we also hadn’t met who was prospecting for folks interested in selling their homes. During the conversation, he hinted that we surely wouldn’t want to be in our “starter home” forever.
The poor fellow didn’t understand that our current home is the third one we’ve owned during our marriage and is going to be the pinnacle of our acquisitions. Cathy informed him that it was likely she’d “die in this house” and I understand the call ended somewhat awkwardly.
What seemed conspicuously missing in these interactions was any trace of humility, a quality that seems to have fallen from favor in our self-aggrandizing, let’s-go-viral culture.
Because they see subservience in it, some find the idea of humility a little off-putting, as in, “I really do care about other people and I think it’s great to do that, but I’m not getting in line to sign up for something that means de-emphasizing myself, my personality and my needs.”
I think humility is getting a bad rap, though. The best description of it I’ve ever heard is that it means not to go around comparing yourself to anyone else. You don’t have to lose yourself to do that. You just need, as writer Brennan Manning put it, to “resign as center of the universe.”
Here’s the thing, and it can be a struggle for many of us to accept: None of us is quite as amazing as we probably think we are, and the rest of the world is not quite as interested in us as we like to think they are (or should be).
We’re actually just a bunch of humans trying to figure our way through life as best we can, usually while doing our best to look like we’ve got it all under control.
Here’s the other thing: If anyone, ever, had the right to take a pass on humility, it was Jesus. If you believe he was the son of God, then he absolutely could have run the show when he was here. He could have created fireworks and generally left us speechless wherever he went. And he certainly didn’t have to end up being executed as a dangerous criminal.
He did end up on that cross, though, because he chose to embrace humility. “The Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many,” is one way he described his earthly approach. It doesn’t get much more humble than that. Yet he’s the one we remember, the one we base our calendar on.
Turns out it’s pretty hard to move up from there.
