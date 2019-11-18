Focus and persistence have never been my forte, especially during my high school and college years. This resulted in many nights of cramming for tests and minimal credit for homework handed in. When I learned that I could get extra points for being a subject in psychology experiments and improve my lackluster grade average, I grabbed the chance.
It would be easy, right? Just stare at a little screen while number chains popped into view, then immediately recite what I saw, from memory. 11-8-46-32-63. Sure, I can remember that; what a breeze.
Oh really? I was so awful the graduate research students asked me if I was faking my performance or had been coached by their advisers to throw a wrench into their experiments. I was trying as hard as I could and very embarrassed about my horrid short-term memory. Sadly, it was the real deal.
Unexpectedly, this experience has been a solid comfort to me as I grow older and older. Friends complain that they forget a key word when telling a story or can’t remember their children’s ages but when it happens to me, I tell myself, “Well, what do you expect?”
When you start at zero you don’t hope for much — it’s just the way my brain works. To compensate, I’ve turned to data collection.
Toward the end of my working years in schools, it seemed like collecting data on student performance was the end-all in education. Track their baseline for a specific skill, introduce a new method of teaching or intervention, assess the results, analyze where to go from there.
In my area — special education — we had clipboards holding spreadsheets with goals, objectives and targeted skills everywhere, from bus loops to bathrooms. How much assistance did little Mary require to descend the bus steps? After toileting, did Jack pull his pants up over his waist independently? If so, how many times today? Mark it on the spreadsheet, because who can remember every detail by the end of the day?
In my own life, I track data on a daily basis in many areas — have I given my pup her eyedrops twice today, did I take my new meds today, am I meeting my goal of briskly walking twice a week? This results in little scraps of paper at various spots in the house, whether on clipboards or tucked into the dusty book holder on my vintage treadmill.
If I don’t keep track, I won’t remember. How will I know I’m improving unless I can recall, somehow, how I’ve done?
There’s another kind of data collection that is much more important to me. It’s personal, heartwarming and encouraging. I do it to help me remember all the wonderful things I’ve been given, all the beautiful places and experiences I’ve been allowed to see and feel, and all the people who bring creative joy to my life. This data mainly takes two forms: photos and lists.
Rather than spending time looking at the TV screen, I often spend evening after evening looking at my computer screen, editing photos and making them into photo books. Like my previous schoolwork habit, these are usually crammed sessions following a trip or holiday and not conducted in a steady, measured flow over time. The last page of the photo album is saved for a list of the highlights of the trip or event, or maybe names of the people who attended. What a memory aid that has been!
List writing is a popular productivity approach and I make my share of dreams/goals/to-do lists, but a list to aid memory has a different purpose. Every few months or at least once a year, when I put away my old calendar, I glance through each month to review the places I’ve gone with family and friends. Each event is alphabetically entered into a simple journal, documenting the place and people who joined in the fun.
Where have my travel buddy and I escaped to on Black Fridays to avoid the mall madness? Well, we explored Fredericksburg in 2010 and 2011, Staunton in 2012, Petersburg in 2014, Gordonsville in 2016, Gloucester in 2017 and Smithfield in 2018. Remember the silver cello in the shop window in Staunton, all decorated with blue holiday lights and garlands? How about the outdoor biergarten at Eileen’s Bakery in old-town Fredericksburg, with those glorious pansies and blue asters in vibrantly decorated pots all scattered around?
It takes me about 30 minutes a year to do this reckoning of memories. Truthfully, it’s a rich time of recalling the surprises we shared, the things we talked about on the drive there and back and how much I am thankful for family and friends who are willing to accompany me in discovering things that are lovely and new.
My brave, adventurous friends are gifts from the Lord to me.
People I’ve known a very long time often ask, “How do you remember that?” I really have to laugh. Who, me? A great memory?
If they only knew.
