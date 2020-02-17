A friend was visiting his gravely ill father in the hospital one afternoon and, when other family members and friends had left, he found himself alone in the room with his father. The father wasn’t really able to communicate, but my friend decided, as he later explained, “to just be there with him and for him,” and remained quietly at his bedside.
As he sat with his father, he says he felt a presence and peace in the room he’d never quite felt before. He felt something clearly beyond himself, and while there was no dramatic change in his father’s condition that day, I think the experience might have changed my friend a little.
There is a certain kind of joy that comes with complete selflessness, when you give of yourself to someone else and maybe no one else even knows about it, including the recipient, and you do it expecting nothing in return. “Secret service” might, in fact, be the purest form of joy there is.
Jesus was a big fan of this kind of attention-deflecting caring for our neighbor. “When you give to someone in need,” he said, “don’t do as the hypocrites do — blowing trumpets in the streets to call attention to their acts of charity! ... When you give to someone in need, don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. Give your gifts in private and your Father, who sees everything, will reward you.”
I’ve seen some excellent examples of folks getting creative with doing good with one hand while keeping the other in the dark about it, and it’s been almost as much fun to see or hear about as it must have been to do.
A co-worker at a job I once had was struggling with coming back to work after the birth of her second child. When work stress had piled up before this maternity leave, she’d developed a habit of walking to a nearby ice cream shop and getting a milkshake. It never failed to make her day a much better one. Not long after she returned to work, she had her office door shut one afternoon, a telltale sign that things were probably not going well. Another co-worker spotted the closed door, disappeared for a bit and returned with a milkshake. He placed it on the floor outside her door, gently knocked, then slipped away.
Her door stayed open the rest of the day.
Another guy I know will occasionally get a cashier’s check at the bank, the kind that doesn’t have his name on it, and send it to someone he knows is struggling financially. I’m betting those folks had a leave-their-door-open kind of feeling at the mailbox on those days.
Another man was told about a program started by some restaurants in other states and has begun encouraging local restaurants to adopt it. It’s a pay-it-forward opportunity in which customers, when paying for their meals, can also purchase coupons to be applied to the bills of other customers who might need the help.
I’ve also seen folks anonymously buy police officers’ meals in restaurants. I think the look on one officer’s face on a Thursday morning made the day for everyone in the restaurant.
This one isn’t as anonymous, but still made for a good time: A couple I know was standing in a long line at an out-of-town art museum a few years back when a stranger walked by and handed them two free tickets to the featured exhibit. It saved the pair both time and money — and left them big, unexpected grins on their faces.
Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life,” the best-selling nonfiction hardback in history, has said his book is countercultural and so he thought he’d start it with the most countercultural statement he could come up with. The book’s opening? “It’s not about you.”
That’s why I think the biggest grin outside the art museum that day might have actually belonged to the stranger who gave away his tickets.
As Nobel Prize winner Desmond Tutu puts it, “Selflessness opens a door to real peace.”
