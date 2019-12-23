Every year during the Christmas season I pull out a garish poinsettia tie. Its red can be seen a block away on a clear day and the green leaves are so large they could wrap up fruit cake.
People who see it wonder things like, “Do you have a license to wear that thing!?” Or they say, “Well, we know Christmas is just around the corner. You’ve found that tie once again.”
Very few people know the story behind the tie. Some do know that I inherited it from my father after his death. “Your brother showed good sense when he said, ‘Dad’s tie is all yours!’” they say.
Yet even these few don’t know the whole story behind the tie’s origin. Therein lies a true tale of sin, hope, redemption and vocation.
It was Dec. 3, 1964, around 5:30 p.m. It was already dark in my childhood home and we had just started settling down for supper.
“Donnie, go turn on the back door light,” said my mother. So I complied and then took my seat at the table. After a few moments there was a tentative knock at the back door.
“I’ll get that,” said Dad. I heard the door open and then he said, “Hi Mary Barb. Come in, we were just sitting down to eat.”
In came Mary Barb, a neighbor girl I’d grown up with. She had on an ice-blue winter coat. She also had a small suitcase with her. Mom got her a chair for the table while Dad helped her off with her coat and took her suitcase to the back bedroom.
After we had scooted our chairs around to make room for Mary Barb, Dad turned to me and said, “Donnie, Mary Barb is going to be staying with us for a while in the back bedroom. You’ll move upstairs in the attic with your brother.”
This was a time in life that even a 17-year-old male didn’t argue with his father about giving up his bedroom to someone else. By the time I came home from school the following day, Mom had made the transition complete. I now lived upstairs with my brother. A desk and chair would follow.
Dec. 3 was Mary Barb’s birthday. Her 18th birthday. She finished out her senior year of high school living either in our back bedroom or with a nurse friend of the family, Ms. Bessie Crim.
Ms. Crim had been a nurse in Bataan … then prison camp … then a nurse in China … then Mao and more imprisonment. She’d wound up as a nursing supervisor at the nursing home where my mother worked as an aide. When Mary Barb walked across the stage to receive her diploma from Harlem High School, our family and Ms. Crim were there. Neither her parents nor her older brother were anywhere to be seen.
Over those months the outline of Mary’s reason for sojourning with us came out. Mary’s mother was quite violent with her, assaulting her in her abdomen and belittling her for her weight and loud mannerisms. She was no intellectual match for her older brother, or at least that was her family’s script. Roger was obviously the Golden Child. Mary’s father was passive, unable to either stop the abuse or offer her any comfort.
Somehow my parents had figured out what was going on across what had looked like our placid street. Mary had confirmed their intuition and spoken to my parents about wanting to leave her home on her 18th birthday, which was a decision she could make at that age even during that relatively unenlightened age.
So the tie came the following Christmas. On Dec. 25, 1965, there was a slender box with the tag, “To: Don Sr.,” “From: Mary Barb.”
When my father opened he box, there was the poinsettia tie in all its glory. Mary hugged him and there was just the hint of a tear in the old Marine’s eyes. He put the tie on, wearing it the rest of that day and every Christmas Day until his death in 1988.
It wasn’t until I came home on Christmas leave from the Marines in 1966 that Dad made this comment as he put on the tie:
“Don,” he said, “When Mary came to our door that night, she was taking a big risk. She didn’t have any idea where else she might go. If I had said no, she would have been left standing in the dark. Mom and I put the back light on to reassure her that she could knock and she’d be welcomed.”
I saw Mary those times around the holidays and before I left for Vietnam. She was in nursing school, which at that time was conducted more like a cloister. Her girlfriends made the two Christmas leaves before Vietnam in my home rather memorable. Always there was the tie.
Vietnam, college, marriage, work, kids, ministry and more education came and went. For both Mary and for me. But every Christmas there was always the tie. The Christmas Tie.
Mary and I lost touch except for letters she would write to my dad and mom , which kept us all abreast of her career as a nurse. She and her husband made the trip from Florida to visit my parents along with their children a couple of times during holidays.
There were a few moves for me and my family. We moved to Virginia and I believe Mary and her family moved to Alabama — my memory is a bit foggy on this. My mother died in 1982. My father died in 1988 and the tie came to me at my brother’s urging.
Then one day a note arrived from Mary’s husband, Bill. During Mary’s latest round of abdominal surgery it was discovered that she had contracted HIV. The idea was that perhaps in one of her prior surgeries she had been infected with tainted blood.
But no. Prior to that latest surgery, on her way home after getting off at midnight from her shift at the hospital, Mary had stopped to render aid at an accident scene. She saw the accident happen and she provided CPR to one of the victims. The victim wasn’t breathing, so the CPR included mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Mary saved the man’s life. Unknown to her, he carried HIV . Knowing Mary, it probably wouldn’t have made any difference if she had known that medical fact. Mary would have acted to save the man’s life.
This was early in the AIDS/HIV epidemic. There were few drugs available to effectively treat the virus. Quarantine and palliative care were the prescribed best practices at that time. As she began living as a patient in the hospital where she had formerly been a nurse, the doctors began noticing something about Mary’s immune system: it was fighting back against the AIDS virus and winning. It was stopping the virus from multiplying.
Mary joined the small pool of those whose progress was being followed to determine just how their blood, specifically their white blood cells, enabled them to beat back the AIDS virus.
It is unclear to me just how much of a contribution Mary’s blood and immune system ultimately made to the development of the treatments we now use. But when her husband shared that news with me, I was not surprised that Mary’s immune system fought back with a vengeance against something that sought to taint an act of life-saving kindness with such a darkness as AIDS. The disease ultimately took her life.
The earliest drug developed to prolong the life of those infected with HIV actively blocks the virus from multiplying, thereby reducing the amount of the virus in the patient’s bloodstream and prolonging their life.
So every Christmas when I put on the tie, I remember Mary’s knocking on the door and the hospitable kindness of my parents. I hear her later laughter around that red chrome dinner table and a spirit that would not let the darkness win. Ever.
