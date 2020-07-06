In college, my two pals Brad Bennett and Steve Hodge played in a band. They were good. (Brad and Steve now play in a trio named the Rockers. Just so you know, they do not play their shows in rocking chairs, although they are starting to gray like me.)
But back in college, one of their drummers, Toots Miller, was a really nice guy. That wasn’t his real name, but it might have been a character from some of his early writing. Toots grew up to become an accomplished English professor, writer and restorer of all things.
Recently, Toots shared a heart-stopping personal essay on Facebook. His wife — his partner in life, the love of his life — has two years to live. Cancer.
Neither Toots nor his wife deserves this. Why do good people sometimes have such rotten luck with their health?
I am no biblical scholar, but in our weekly church staff meetings, we review the Scripture reading for the Sunday service. Sometimes, our staff has quite a discussion about those verses. For example, the fifth chapter of the Gospel of Mark left me with a question.
In it, Jesus restores a man possessed by demons, raises a girl from the dead and heals a woman. As remarkable as the first two feats are, it is the healing of the woman that caught my attention.
The Scripture tells us that she had been suffering from a female condition for 12 years. She is in the crowd surrounding Jesus, and this woman thinks to herself: “If I can just touch his clothing, I will be healed.”
She comes up behind Jesus and touches his clothes, and immediately she feels different. In a blink, her troubling condition has stopped. She knows that something significant has occurred.
But so does Jesus. Whatever powers he possessed, he could tell that something is different about him, too.
Jesus asks the crowd about who had touched him. His disciples basically say, “Look at all of these people surrounding you. How do you expect to find who touched your clothes?”
But Jesus is persistent in asking. Eventually, the woman comes forward. She falls to his feet in fear and confesses that she was the one who touched his clothing.
Jesus responds to her: “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.”
So here is my question: If the woman could simply touch his clothes and be healed, why can’t real life, right now, be that simple? There are lots of faithful people, just like Toots Miller’s wife, who would like nothing better than to be instantly healed by touching Jesus’ clothes.
If this happened way back then, why can’t that simple touch happen now? Perhaps it is not humanly possible for me to understand.
But my guess is you have the same question — and to tell you the truth, I have the same question about America: Why can’t we heal?
Is it because America is dealing with its own form of cancer? Are hatred, incivility, injustice, inequality and our inability to acknowledge and correct our challenges America’s cancer? Is this now America’s two-year warning? I hope not.
Every day of the week, I have the privilege of seeing sunlight sneak into our shuttered sanctuary. Sunlight always finds an opening.
I’m going to hold out the same hope for America — that a light full of compassion, grace and understanding will touch our troubled hearts. And that this light will make our hearts work — work to change all that ails us and America.
If I’m going to hold out hope for America, then I’m going to hold out hope for the wife of Toots Miller, too. She, like America, needs our hearts, our hope and our prayers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.