Barbara used to run the homeless shelter, and one afternoon I got to hang around and see her do it.
As we sat in her office, the children of some of the residents came by to show her their schoolwork, adults came and went with questions, and one woman called to report on the trip she was taking with the bus fare Barbara had given her earlier in the day.
At one point, we were interrupted by another call and I listened to her question the person on the other end of the phone.
“How many children?”
“How old are they?”
“Do you have transportation?”
Finally, “I’ll see you when you get here.”
In the semi-controlled chaos that was that afternoon, what I remember most is Barbara, talking about the motley crew of residents that come and go, smiled and said, “We’re all God’s children.”
I thought about her and her approach to caring for downtrodden folks after a recent stop at a gas station in North Side. The pump wasn’t cooperating with my credit card, and I was trying to figure out what to do when a man rode up to me on a significantly beat-up bicycle.
He was somewhere in his 50s or 60s, I guessed, and had the same grizzled, lots-of-hard-miles-on-him look that the bike did. He was also clearly unhappy. Sullenly, he looked at both me and my wallet intently, then opened the conversation with, “We buried my mother this morning. …”
If you’re in certain parts of town (actually, there are more and more of those parts), you get approached by down-on-their-luck folks. Some come with elaborate stories, so I was immediately a little dubious, but expressed my sympathy. He told me he was from North Carolina and could use a little cash, so I fished a couple of ones out of my wallet and offered them to him.
“If you give me that five, too, I can get a whole meal,” he said, gesturing toward a nearby fast-food restaurant.
To be honest, his approach and tone were a little unsettling and a tad intimidating. I handed him the ones, declining his request for extra money. Just as unhappily as he’d arrived, and without a word, he pedaled off.
The pump still wouldn’t take my credit card, so I pulled around to another one. I’d barely swiped the card when a teenager walked over and launched into a spiel about the worthy cause he was seeking money for. A little frustrated at being hit up for cash again, I brushed him off, probably somewhat less than graciously, and finished pumping my gas.
Moments later, I pulled out of the station and my radio offered me these lyrics, from a “what I’d do different” kind of song playing at that moment:
“I’d love like I’m not scared, give when it’s not fair;
Live life for another, take time for a brother …”
My faith leaves room for God to speak in lots of ways, and sometimes I wonder if there’s really any such thing as a coincidence. Truth is, I was a little scared. And sure, it wasn’t necessarily fair to be approached that way. But the man is, indeed, a brother. And, apparently, one in need.
“We’re all God’s children.”
I don’t have ready-made answers about what to do for the poor, who Jesus says will always be with us. Should I have handled that situation differently? Can’t say, for sure. It’s easy to be cynical about some of the folks I encounter on the streets. Or anywhere else.
But I hope, at the very least, that Barbara’s words, or some allegedly random song lyrics, will show up in my head during future encounters — no matter who they’re with.
