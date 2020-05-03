Making sure her “I love Jesus” face mask and tiny tambourine with her name and phone number scrawled inside it were packed, Rosa Jiggetts set out Sunday afternoon like she has each week for the past month.
The nonstop news about the outbreak of COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center isn’t keeping her or the dozens of local faith community leaders from coming to pray and sing for the beleaguered residents and nurses there.
“I want them to know that people in the community are thinking about them,” Jiggetts said. “The outside world ain’t forgot them.”
On Sunday, a pair of pastors and two members from Healing Hands Worship Center Church in Petersburg were coming up for the weekly service. A minister from The Servant Messengers prayer ministry also visited and said a prayer during the service.
“We believe in prayer, healing and protection. So that’s what we’re going to do today,” said Towanda Walker, the church’s senior pastor. “We’re going to pray for God’s blessings on this place.”
Thinking of how demoralizing it must be for the residents and staff there, Jiggetts started organizing the visits last month as the death toll and reports of new infections came out almost every other day.
As of Friday, the facility has publicly confirmed 132 cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths among its residents.
A retired nurse and longtime community activist based in Richmond’s North Side, Jiggetts has spent decades helping neighbors facing eviction, past-due utility bills and isolation in their old age.
The charitable work she does — which is coordinated through various faith community leaders and nonprofit organizations such as Boaz and Ruth in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood — is informed by her faith.
Over the last month, Jiggetts has organized the visits to Canterbury with William Shaw, a deacon at Greater Brook Road Baptist Church who for the last 20 years has coordinated revival-style services outside of area health care centers with his public address system.
Jiggetts and Shaw say they are not afraid of visiting Canterbury. Both said they feel they are being called to support the residents and staff.
“She’s an angel. She really is,” said Patricia Gould-Champ, pastor of Faith Community Baptist Church in Henrico. “My heart met with hers. This is a facility that needs to be encouraged.”
The pastor visited Canterbury with Jiggetts last week. In addition to singing gospel songs, Gould-Champ delivered a sermon based on a reading from the book of Psalms.
“Loneliness can affect all of us right now. We all need to be encouraged and know that we’re never alone,” she said. “Someone is always watching, caring for us.”
Jeremiah Davis, Canterbury’s administrator, said the displays of support for the staff and residents are humbling.
“The Sunday church visits are incredibly uplifting — both spiritually and emotionally — for everyone here at Canterbury,” Davis said. “This is a stellar example of how local residents, groups, organizations and businesses are showing us what being part of a caring community is all about.”
Jiggetts and the various faith groups she’s worked with are not the only ones supporting the health care center.
In a news release earlier this month, Davis thanked the various organizations and charities that donated meals, handmade masks, flowers and notes with words of encouragement.
Set to “Hero” by Mariah Carey, a slideshow posted to YouTube late last month shows Canterbury staff with colorful cards and small gifts that families, church groups, high school students, businesses and health care workers sent them over the past month.
“Their countless messages and gestures of kindness are making an enormous difference during this challenging time,” Davis said.
Jiggetts said she plans to continue visiting Canterbury with different church groups every Sunday through the rest of May.
If the virus persists and things remain difficult there afterward, she’s hoping others will join her cause.
