Brittany Thomas was walking to a store Christmas morning to buy mayonnaise so she could make sandwiches for herself and her daughter when a man in a van waved her over and told her that she could get a free meal at Maldini’s Italian restaurant on Forest Hill Avenue.
So Thomas went to pick up her 6-year-old daughter, Niya, and brought her to the neighborhood restaurant in South Richmond owned by Marcello Armetta, a Sicilian immigrant who decided six years ago that he would open his family’s business to serve the hungry and the homeless of his community on Christmas.
“I see a lot of people on the street – at lights, asking for money,” Armetta said.
The first time he decided to offer the free meal six years ago, he wanted to use the opportunity to set a good example for his oldest son, Antonino, who was 6 at the time.
“I wanted to make sure my son understood that Christmas is not just Santa and toys,” Armetta said. “It’s giving.”
Now, Antonino is 12, going on 13, and he helps with serving drinks to those who come in as his two younger siblings, Allessandro, 8, and Viviana, 4, play with their new Christmas toys nearby.
The night before, Armetta poured himself into preparing a full Italian meal, complete with pasta, bread, chicken and an entire pig. He started cooking the pig at midnight and had to wake up at 4 a.m. to turn it so that it would be just right in time for the Christmas lunch.
“He didn’t get much sleep last night,” said Bonnie Nunnally, who lives in the neighborhood and decided to volunteer to help serve the customers after her husband passed away in September. She wanted to spend the holiday helping others.
Other volunteers drove around the area, spreading the word and offering a ride to those who needed a free meal.
Arthur Johansen and Pauline Jones found out about the free meal through Craigslist.
“We don’t have a lot of money, so this is helpful,” Jones said.
This Christmas, people trickled in for the first hour or so. One man who had spent the night at a bus stop showered the Armettas with praise for their delicious generosity. Another man said he planned to come in again as a paying costumer when he gets some money.
For Thomas and her daughter, Niya, Italian food isn’t usually their Christmas tradition, but they appreciated the full meal before they went to spend the rest of the day with family.
“I think it’s really nice,” Thomas said.
Antonino came over to the little girl with a present in a plastic take-away bag.
“Merry Christmas,” he said shyly and walked away.
“Thank you,” Niya said with equal shyness.
As the day went on, more and more people flooded into the restaurant.
Over the past six years, the number of people who’ve come to Maldini’s for a Christmas meal has ranged from 10 to 100, depending on the year, Armetta said. This year, he made enough food to feed 200 people, just in case.
By 4 p.m., they served an estimated 85 people, and they were still coming.
Although Armetta had advertised the open house from noon to 4 p.m., the family decided to keep their doors open for a while longer to make sure everyone got a chance to eat.
“Nobody is going to leave hungry,” Armetta said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.