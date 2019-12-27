Dog reunited

Layla was greeted by her family Friday after being found on the river walk trail in Colonial Heights.

 Colonial Heights Police Department

It could be another sequel to “Homeward Bound.”

Colonial Heights police shared a heartwarming reunion story on Facebook:

A family traveling for the holidays crashed Sunday near where Interstates 85 and 95 split south of Petersburg, and their dog, Layla, ran off.

They have been desperately looking for her ever since, police said.

The dog appeared to have made her way north.

“Layla must have known we love dogs and cats in Colonial Heights, because she was located on the river walk trail here in the city today,” the police department posted on Friday.

The city’s animal control workers contacted the family and reunited them with Layla.

“They are back together on their way to Boston,” the post said.

— Ali Rockett

