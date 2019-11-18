A citizen has filed a federal complaint against the group behind the $1.5 billion plan to redevelop downtown around a new arena.

Jeff Thomas, a Richmond native and author, filed the complaint Monday with the Internal Revenue Service. He alleges that NH District Corp. violated its federal nonprofit status by refusing to hand over its financial statements upon request and by lobbying for passage of the ordinances advancing a massive development project centered on replacing the Richmond Coliseum, according to the complaint, which was first reported by VPM.

“They were not filling their legal obligations to release their tax returns, and I allege based on the available information that they are not operating as a charitable organization. They are operating as a political lobbying organization,” Thomas said in an interview.

A spokesman for NH District Corp., led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II, denied the group had violated rules restricting lobbying.

“NH District Corporation is not engaged in lobbying activities that are inconsistent with the applicable [nonprofit] laws and regulations that limit the advocacy and lobbying efforts of a [nonprofit]," said Jeff Kelley, the group's spokesman.

On Monday afternoon, NH District Corp posted its financial statement for 2017 on its website. It shows $3.5 million in contributions: $1.5 million from Dominion Energy and $2 million from Union Bank.

(This is a breaking news story).

