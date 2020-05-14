school names

Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit the Hanover NAACP chapter filed last August seeking to strip Confederate names from two county schools.

The lawsuit alleged that the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson middle violate the constitutional rights of African American students, make them feel unwelcome and force students to endorse the Confederacy if they wish to participate in school sports and clubs.

"This is not the end of our fight to change the names," said Hanover NAACP President Robert Barnette, who said the chapter is weighing an appeal.

In dismissing the suit, U.S. District Judge Robert Payne said the NAACP’s claims were too broad and that a two-year statute of limitations had expired. The two schools were named over 50 years ago.

“Instead of pleading sufficient facts, the NAACP relies solely on conclusory statements,” Payne wrote in his 31-page ruling.

This story will be updated.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

