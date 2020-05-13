A fifth GRTC employee has tested positive for COVID19 after potentially coming into contact with an infected coworker who was hospitalized last week, the transit agency announced Wednesday.
The transit agency said in a release it is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to quarantine drivers and staff to contain the spread of the disease, which had killed more than 900 people in the state as of Wednesday, including 176 in the Richmond area, according to state data.
GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said VDH officials investigating potential transmission between infected workers noted that the fifth employee had "potential contact" with another driver who was exhibiting asthma symptoms last week and later tested positive.
A spokesman for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said more information about the two cases was not available Wednesday night.
Three of the employees who have tested positive are bus drivers. Only one of the five, an officer worker who was infected over a month ago, has returned to work.
Rose Pace said there are currently nine employees on paid sick leave as they recover or remain in quarantine.
The third employee is still in the hospital. Rose Pace did not have an update on their condition.
“My heart continues to be with our Operator who is still in the hospital, and the entire GRTC Family hopes for a complete and quick recovery," CEO Julie Timm said in the news release.
“Our Operators are front line workers during this public health crisis," she said. "Our customers should honor their dedication to providing essential mobility services for our community by following public health protocols."
In March, GRTC suspended fares so that passengers do not have to interact with fareboxes and ticket vending machines. Hand sanitizer dispensers are now available on-board. All vehicles are disinfected daily.
The agency is asking passengers to wear masks when riding and to enter through rear doors to avoid close contact with drivers.
The transit agency is granting employees paid leave if they suspect they are infected so that they can be tested for the virus. More than half of the transit agency's workforce has been tested so far.
Rose Pace said that has led to some service delays over the last two weeks. She said there could be further delays in the coming days.
Updates about service delays and cancellations can be found online at ridegrtc.com.
