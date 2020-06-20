Another statue has been torn down in Richmond this weekend. 

The statue atop the First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park in the Fan was toppled from its pedestal. The park is at the intersection of Park Avenue, Meadow Street and Stuart Avenue. It's roughly a block away from the Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

Tweets by VPM on Saturday morning showed the statue on the ground in the park. It has since been taken away. It's unclear when exactly the statue was torn down late Friday or early Saturday.

This is the fifth statue taken down in Richmond during protests in recent weeks. Other statues torn down include Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park and the Richmond Howitzers Monument at the corner of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue.

The First Virginia Regiment Monument is a memorial to a state militia regiment formed in 1754 before the Revolutionary War. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

