Another statue has been torn down in Richmond this weekend.
The statue atop the First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park in the Fan was toppled from its pedestal. The park is at the intersection of Park Avenue, Meadow Street and Stuart Avenue. It's roughly a block away from the Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
Tweets by VPM on Saturday morning showed the statue on the ground in the park. It has since been taken away. It's unclear when exactly the statue was torn down late Friday or early Saturday.
This is the fifth statue taken down in Richmond during protests in recent weeks. Other statues torn down include Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park and the Richmond Howitzers Monument at the corner of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue.
The First Virginia Regiment Monument is a memorial to a state militia regiment formed in 1754 before the Revolutionary War.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
The City of Richmond has succumbed to lawless thugs roaming the streets at will. Sad to see what this once wonderful City has become under this current administration who refuse to take the action that is needed.
I guess it would be impossible to try and explain the Revolutionary war to these anarchists. Does Stoney even know? He has presided over the destruction of a gracious American city. Richmond matterd.
IGNORANCE
"The First Virginia Regiment Monument is a memorial to a state militia regiment formed in 1754 before the Revolutionary War."
These "protesters" need to be stopped. Wanton destruction of the city is unacceptable. They obviously have never learned our history. If they believe that our history is awful, why don't they consider leaving the country? Maybe spend some time in Rwanda and find out how well blacks treat other blacks - experience reality for once.
It is time for the Vandalism to stop and the vandals to be arrested and fined. Vandalism is not right, whether it is against a white statue or a black statue.
It is time that elected leaders quit surrendering to the mob of vandals.
A pathetic Stoney continues to let the mob rule our capital city. I have no desire to visit Richmond ever again. How sad things have become. Get rid of that useless mayor.
