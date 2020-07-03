Before COVID-19 hit, Petersburg schools Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin set out to decrease the district’s high chronic absenteeism rate. In the year prior, a quarter of the nearly 4,200 Petersburg City schools students missed 10% or more days of school.
A firm believer that if students aren’t in the classroom they can’t be taught, Pitre-Martin boarded a school bus earlier this year, educating the community that missing two days of a school a month — or 18 days or 2% of a school year — is not beneficial to a child’s education.
Pitre-Martin, who marked her first-year as the schools chief on Wednesday, said a goal of the district is to get daily attendance up to 95%.
Lakemont Elementary, a school that historically struggles with chronic absenteeism saw an increase of daily attendance of 3% from February 2019 to February 2020 — an increase from 89.5% to 92.2%.
There is more work to be done however and not seeing the school year through will not provide accurate end-of-year attendance numbers. In the fall, a primary health care clinic, the Crimson Clinic, is opening at Petersburg High. When, and if, students return to school, the hope is by providing primary care in their school, students will not miss as many days for doctor appointments or sickness.
In her inaugural year Pitre-Martin set course on the work that needs to be done: having all schools accredited, lowering chronic absenteeism and establishing a “diploma plus” program, where all high school students graduate with more than a diploma — either an associates degree, vocational certifications or dual enrollment classes.
Of Petersburg’s six schools, only Walnut Hill Elementary meets the state’s standards for accreditation. The remaining schools are accredited with conditions for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the state education department.
“We are confident that all of our schools can be accredited … [to get there] involves laser-like focus on academics and ensuring that we're teaching the Virginia Standards of Learning to fidelity,” Pitre-Martin said.
Pitre-Martin, who received an undergraduate degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a doctorate from Texas A&M University, acknowledges that college isn’t for everyone.
Establishing a “diploma plus” program will give Petersburg graduates a step up if they either immediately enter the workforce or continue on to a two-year or four-year college.
“The critical piece for diploma plus is we are really looking for a plus that gets you [students] to a living wage,” Pitre-Martin said. “We don’t want any of our graduates having to work two or three jobs to get that living wage.”
The school system is hoping to revamp its career and technical education programs to offer more attractive certification and credential programs for students.
Pitre-Martin’s three prong approach stems back to when she “knew education had the power to change lives.”
Standing in a Louisiana voting booth at 9 years old, Pitre-Martin felt like a lightning bolt hit her telling her, her life’s work would be education.
“That was a defining moment for me,” she recalled.
Pitre-Martin found herself in the voting booth that day to read off the names of the candidates to her grandmother. Unable to read or write, her grandmother needed assistance. Pitre-Martin would read off each name and pull the lever when her grandmother told her to.
“At the time I was young, but I remembered the power that I had in the ability to read. And she didn’t,” Pitre-Martin said.
She started off her educational journey as a high school English teacher and speech and debate coach at Northside High School in Lafayette, La., before transitioning to administrative roles in Texas, Philadelphia and North Carolina school districts. Pitre-Martin also worked for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
When selecting a new superintendent last year, Petersburg school board Chairman Kenneth Pritchett said the board was amazed by Pitre-Martin’s energy and her past experiences, especially her time working as the superintendent of Thomasville City Schools in North Carolina.
“I truly believe under her leadership that the city of Petersburg public schools is going to move in the right direction,” Pritchett said.
During Pitre-Martin’s tenure with Thomasville schools, “she was able to move that division forward,” Pritchett said. Improvements included the high school graduation rate increasing by 12%; participation in Advanced Placement classes grew and AP test scores improved.
Established before Pitre-Martin came to Petersburg, the district has a monthly credit attainment program that keeps high school students on track for graduation. Having a similar program in Thomasville, it tracks each student’s attendance, credits and grades on a monthly basis.
Pitre-Martin credits this tracking to Thomasville’s improved graduation rate. Since 2015, Petersburg’s graduation rate has climbed 8%, with about 89% of Class of 2019 graduating last year, according to state data.
Besides similar educational struggles, both cities have similar economies.
Like Petersburg, Thomasville schools have a high percentage (93%) of students who qualify for free and reduced meals. In the 2019-2019 academic year, all Petersburg students were eligible for free and reduced meals, according to the state.
“I saw clear similarities between what happens when business and industry leaves a community, and the community almost has to reinvent itself,” Pitre-Martin said.
In 2006, Thomasville Furniture Industries closed up its plant in North Carolina, laying off the workforce, Pitre-Martin said. Petersburg was once home to several tobacco factories, including Brown & Williamson.
Pitre-Martin succeeded Marcus Newsome who retired last year after a three-year stint in Petersburg, who before held the chief job for Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Having Pitre-Martin at the helm “is a refreshing change,” from past superintendents, said Petersburg Education Association President Patricia Cross.
“She is open to listening to our concerns,” Cross said. “In the past, we didn’t get that feeling that the superintendent was actually listening.”
Concerns included fostering a better working relationship amongst teachers and administrators, establishing non-secondary education paths for students after graduation and school accreditation.
Cross enjoys how Pitre-Martin is a “people-person.”
Besides holding monthly staff meetings, Pitre-Martin makes routine visits to all schools, always popping her head into classrooms asking the teacher how they are doing, Cross said.
Working in smaller school districts allows for Pitre-Martin to wrap her hands around it, forming strong relationships with both staff and students.
Pitre-Martin is drawn to small communities. Growing up Eunice, La., a one high school city where “everybody knew everybody,” it meant everyone supported you.
In Eunice, “everybody kind of poured their hopes and dreams into you, which I think is so special in a small community,” Pitre-Martin said. “It’s not just your immediate family, it's everybody that pours into you.”
Pitre-Martin is now wrapping her arms around Petersburg, a one high school city where everyone can benefit from supporting one another.
Absenteeism .... the direct influence of who the kids have for a parent. Period
