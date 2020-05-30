Capitol Square will not open to the public Saturday after Friday night's Black Lives Matter protest, said the Department of General Services and Capitol Police.
"The decision to keep Capitol Square closed was made after multiple surrounding buildings were damaged during civil unrest Friday, May 29," said a Saturday release.
Damage mentioned included a window broken in the Barbara Johns Building and the vandalizing of the Virginia Capitol Visitor's Center, the Virginia Supreme Court Building and the Washington Building.
Capitol Square is usually closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. A reopening date or time has not been disclosed.
Friday night's protest began around 8:30 p.m., and was in response to the ongoing police violence that's impacted black communities, including the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Protesters also paid tribute to Marcus David Peters, a VCU alum, who was killed by Richmond police officers in 2018 during a mental health crisis.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
