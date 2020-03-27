A food drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, in front of Holland Family Chiropractic, 11226 Patterson Ave. in western Henrico County.
Items requested include canned milk, meats, fruits and vegetables; peanut butter and jelly; and beans; as well as paper or plastic bags.
To ensure the health and safety of volunteers and those providing donations, tables will be set up in the parking lot for items to be dropped off. Donations will be distributed to organizations where quarantining will take effect according to their donation protocol.
The food drive is being sponsored by a partnership that includes GoochlandCares, UP RVA, Henrico County Family and Community Engagement, and Holland Chiropractic.
According to a news release distributed by the partnering organizations, 1 in 8 central Virginians are food-insecure, even before the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic problems that have resulted.
Community members can also support these organizations individually by volunteering or making a direct monetary donation:
GoochlandCares: www.goochlandcares.org
UP RVA: www.uprva.org
Henrico County Family and Community Engagement: https://henricoschools.us/school-community-partnerships
For information about the food drive, visit www.facebook.com/holland familychiropracticcenter.
