After a 10-month battle with breast cancer, Andrea Moss saw the job opening at The Market @ 25th grocery store as a chance to reestablish some normalcy.
It was also an opportunity to ease the financial burden on her daughter, Rhiannon. As Andrea underwent treatment last year, she moved in with Rhiannon. She watched her young children while Rhiannon worked a customer service job at the grocery store to support the four of them.
“At that time, I was like ‘I’m supposed to be the mom. I’m supposed to be taking care of her.’ But I wasn’t in a position to,” Andrea Moss said.
Money was tight. Then, Rhiannon got a promotion to supervisor, and a desperately needed pay bump. “We could breathe again,” she said, tearing up.
When Andrea Moss joined the Church Hill store’s staff in February, mother and daughter became coworkers and, within weeks, essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the risks, they have continued showing up for work, persevering in the face of a virus that had infected 494 people in the city and killed 18 as of Thursday night.
Grocery workers have garnered national attention during the public health crisis. As customers under stay-at-home orders have flocked to stock up on food and household supplies, clerks, baggers and other key workers at the stores have put themselves in harm’s way and kept things running smoothly.
At least 30 grocery workers had died from the virus as of mid-April, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
“It’s really scary because we don’t know who's coming in with what,” said Andrea Moss, who works part-time as a bookkeeper.
After the pandemic took hold of Virginia in mid-March, the 49-year-old Navy veteran conferred with her doctors at the Veteran’s Administration. She said they told her the chemotherapy she went through last year did not put her at undue risk today.
Still, the worry she will fall ill remains at the back of her mind. With management’s blessing, she has sought to minimize interactions with shoppers.
That’s easier said than done for Rhiannon, 29, who oversees the front of a store that prides itself on its customer service.
“When it first started, it was really scary,” she said. “We had a conversation: Is me going to work every day worth me bringing the coronavirus back home to the kids?”
Her children – ages four and two – are attuned to the virus, and the strange way it already has affected their lives. When she returns from work, she beelines for the shower before hugging them, afraid of exposing them to any germs she may have picked up. Once, as Rhiannon coughed repeatedly while eating, her four-year-old turned to Andrea and asked: “Does she have the coronavirus?”
None of the store’s employees have tested positive for the virus to date, but it has struck close to home.
Three relatives of a loss prevention officer who Rhiannon supervises contracted the disease in a two-week stretch. The cases resonated for the close-knit team. The staff took up a collection for her family.
In March, The Market @ 25th put measures in place aimed at protecting employees and customers, said Norm Gold, the store’s developer and operator. It restricted the number of families who could enter to 20, hired additional security to enforce social distancing and recommended face masks for all who enter.
Gold temporarily phased out the store’s salad bar, deli and seafood counters to limit contact between customers and staff.
Beginning April 1, the store gave all hourly employees hazard pay in the form of a $1.50-per-hour wage increase. Salaried employees received bonuses between $750 and $1,000.
Any employee who feels ill or is displaying symptoms can take two weeks paid leave, Gold said. Employees who do not feel comfortable working have been reassured they would still have jobs once the pandemic ends, Gold said.
With the help of its supplier, UNFI, the store has aided food distribution efforts through Richmond Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools and local nonprofit Senior Connections, Gold said.
Located at the intersection of North 25th Street and Nine Mile Road, the store opened a year ago in the East End neighborhood long known as a food desert. Gold and owners Steve and Kathie Markel pledged it would serve the community. That mission has become even more important as the crisis has unfolded, he said.
“If our employees weren’t there, customers wouldn’t have anywhere to go in that area,” Gold said. “They’re a vital piece to helping people sustain themselves throughout this crazy crisis.”
Andrea and Rhiannon Moss, he said, exemplify the staff’s dedication and commitment to the residents who count on them.
Neither is scheduled to work on Mother’s Day. They’ll be at home, celebrating together.
