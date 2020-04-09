Former Benedictine football standout Clelin Ferrell, now with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, is donating $100,000 to two local relief efforts.
Ferrell is giving $50,000 to the city’s Eviction Diversion Program and $50,000 to Richmond’s Family Crisis Fund.
The Eviction Diversion Program was launched in 2019 by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to help tenants avoid receiving an eviction on their rental history, while ensuring landlords get the back rent they are owed by way of a payment plan.
The program was modeled after efforts in Lansing, Mich., and Durham, N.C., and is managed through local nonprofit Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME).
The Robins Foundation, in partnership with the City of Richmond, recently launched the Family Crisis Fund to provide one-time grants to families who have experienced income loss due to COVID-19. The Robins Foundation and the city made matching $500,000 contributions.
“Knowing who I am means knowing how much my hometown, Richmond, Va., means to me,” Ferrell said. “There’s something special about the people from this city and how we are built. For a long time, we have had one of the highest eviction rates in the country and people are losing their jobs because of the crisis, so I am donating $100,000 to the Family Crisis Fund and the Eviction Diversion Program to help the communities that made me who I am. I love y’all and stay strong, stay safe, and always stay Richmond!”
Ferrell, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end, was a standout at Clemson after graduating from Benedictine. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
Ferrell started 15 games for the Raiders last year, recording 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
“Clelin embodies everything I love about Richmond: its strength, its resilience, and its sense of community,” Stoney said. “His contribution will help hundreds of families, as well as our city as a whole, emerge from this crisis safe and supported.”
How very nice to remember Richmond in such a grand way!
