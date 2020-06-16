Health Brigade, a local charitable clinic, will be offering free COVID-19 walk up testing on Saturday for the uninsured and members of local Spanish-speaking community.
Testing will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the clinic located at 1010 N. Thompson Street.
In a news release, the clinic also said this free testing would be available every Saturday from June through August, except for July 4.
Health Brigade has been providing health services for low-income Richmonders for more than 50 years and was known as the Fan Free Clinic for many of those years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.