coronavirus

COVID-19 virus

 National Institutes of Health///

Health Brigade, a local charitable clinic, will be offering free COVID-19 walk up testing on Saturday for the uninsured and members of local Spanish-speaking community.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the clinic located at 1010 N. Thompson Street. 

In a news release, the clinic also said this free testing would be available every Saturday from June through August, except for July 4. 

Health Brigade has been providing health services for low-income Richmonders for more than 50 years and was known as the Fan Free Clinic for many of those years.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email