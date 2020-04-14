The Friends of Lower Appomattox in partnership with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation has purchased about 5 acres along the Appomattox River in Petersburg to protect the river's water quality and natural habitats.
The organization, dedicated to conserving the Appomattox River, and the Foundation, a state agency that preserves open spaces, announced the acquisition Tuesday.
"This achievement reflects our continuing effort to work with our communities and partners on protecting the Appomattox River for recreation and conservation," Mike Golden, FOLAR chairman, stated in a release.
Future plans include improving public access to the river by developing the Appomattox River Trail, which ultimately is slated to stretch over 25 miles from the Lake Chesdin area to the Appomattox's confluence with the James River at City Point in Hopewell.
Stewards of open spaces ultimately hope to connect hundreds of miles of regional trails such as the James River Park system, the Virginia Capital Trail and the proposed Ashland-to-Petersburg trail.
