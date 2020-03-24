Teachers across the region are navigating remote instruction as schools begin the second week of a state-mandated shutdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday all schools would remain closed until the end of the year but school divisions are still required to offer meal assistance and continued instruction through the break.
Deanna Fierro, a Henrico County middle school teacher, said teachers in her district have been encouraged to create videos and lessons for students to check during the closure but many face the challenge of trying to reach students who lack internet access.
She said Monday's announcement has already sparked questions and concerns from teachers about logistics and how to serve students without internet access.
Fierro has already created instructional videos for students and tried to contact parents through phone calls and email but has not been able to reach more than a quarter of her students.
"The gaps are already there and I can't imagine them asking us to move forward with new material when we're not able to reach some kids," Fierro said.
Kristin Felix, a fourth-grade teacher in Chesterfield, said working with younger students presents an extra challenge. Even those with access may not be able to operate devices themselves.
“Before we left we really didn’t know what we were in store for. There wasn’t much time to prepare anything,” Felix said.
Felix has hosted a handful of google meetings with about half of her class and has made phone calls and sent emails to others to try and stay in touch as much as possible.
She said she was saddened by the news Monday because she loves her students and knows it will impact their learning.
The directive for most districts so far has been to not cover new information because not all students have access to the materials. Felix said she doesn't see how that will be sustainable with a full quarter of the school year left, or what it means for students next year in a higher grade when they have missed out on valuable learning time.
“I worry about them falling behind. Especially for the kids who don’t have a lot of connections outside of the school. The school really is their community,” Felix said.
Anxious about his students, Andy Brower, a first-grade teacher at Richmond’s Broad Rock Elementary School, wanted to make sure they heard from him and went old school to do it.
He mailed postcards to his 20 students on Wednesday, hoping to brighten their day.
“I just wanted each kid to get a personal note from me to let them know we’re still thinking about them,” he said, adding that students learning English - roughly 2 in 5 at the school, per state date - received a note translated into Spanish.
Broad Rock teachers have alternated nights reading aloud children’s books over Facebook Live, with Brower, for example, reading “Bear Snores On” by Karma Wilson on Wednesday.
Brower’s postcards project has grown within the South Side school, he said. About a dozen teachers have followed suit.
“I hope you’re still learning something new every day,” Michelle Brown’s postcards read. She shared her Instagram handle (@ready_set_teach) with her fifth graders - a more modern way to stay in touch.
Robert Dunham of Richmond’s Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, uses technology in a different way - teaching a class open to his students and others via Zoom every day that covers reading and math. On Monday, for example, students learned about fractions and how to find the main idea in a story.
“I am teacher and if I am not teaching I feel out of place,” Dunham said. “This is something that none of us expected but as teachers we have to remain intentional and find ways to continue to educate our students.”
Rachel Levy, a Hanover resident and Caroline County teacher, said she has also been putting extra resources online for students and sending daily emails to try and stay in touch.
Levy said even in a district like hers where all teachers, middle and high school students have school-issued laptops there isn’t a magical switch to flip when it comes to moving instruction online.
She called the requirements of teachers and students in this situation “uncharted waters” because teachers cannot introduce new material without leaving some behind.
“There’s going to be students left behind by this optional remote instruction and do you say, ‘We do the best we can for who we can reach,’ or do you say, ‘Hey this isn’t fair,’” Levy said.
As teachers try to continue doing their jobs outside the physical classroom, the Virginia Department of Education has released new guidance related to virtual learning.
The guidelines, issued after Northam’s school closures order, give districts the option of using distance learning to teach students while schools are closed; offering education over the summer; or extending the current school calendar or adjusting the 2020-21 calendar so lessons not covered by March 13 can be taught to students.
“As school divisions review our guidance and plot a course forward that best fits their unique circumstances, they should make sure that every decision is equitable and meets the needs of all learners, including early learners, English learners and students with disabilities,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a statement.
Tracy Epp, Richmond Public Schools' chief academic officer, said RPS is keeping the accessibility gap in mind but still encouraging teachers to keep students engaged any way they can.
Roughly 27% of households in Richmond do not have a broadband internet subscription, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, so the district has also been distributing hard-copy packets of school work through their meal distribution centers.
The district is in talks with philanthropic partners to begin expanding access through hot spots and devices for students to temporarily take home and Epp said they hope to have more details next week.
In the meantime, Superintendent Jason Kamras began broadcasting daily math lessons at 2 p.m. each day and other broadcasts through local TV stations are also in the works, Epp said.
Henrico County Schools began on Wednesday stationing mobile technology hubs at some of its schools this week and made 400 mobile hotspot devices available for students and staff members without internet at home.
As districts continue to iron out plans for continuing instruction, Levy said she and other teachers are committed to helping students any way they can.
