There are moments in time that change everything. And then there are moments that must.
Regardless of your politics in these polarized times, the depravity evidenced in the killing of George Floyd creates a feeling of horror.
Horror that systemic racism could be overtly practiced while we watched and witnessed. Horror that elements of an organization paid to protect could lose their way only to find deadly intent. Horror that an economic system could render daily injustice through imbalanced access to income, education, health care and civil justice. Horror that a human being could snuff out the life of one more person of color while witnessed by willing accomplices. Horror that we have been here before — many times.
Though there is reason for hope.
Hope that the revulsion for what we have wrought will be matched by our conviction for a better path. Hope that George Floyd is the last to die at the hands of enforcement agents lacking governance. Hope that we can balance the scale with alterations to an economic system built to favor the few. Hope that we can see past the past and begin each day with a spirit of love and compassion. Hope that we can someday look back and marvel at how far we have come.
We recognize that these events are a particularly emotional experience for our communities of color. We want to be clear. The Richmond Times-Dispatch stands with the black community in the fight against discrimination in all its forms. We believe Black Lives Matter.
At the RTD, we fulfill a unique role. Yes, we are a mirror to our market — but in doing so we can uncover all that ails us, start the conversation for a better day and benchmark action against outcome. Moving forward, we are committed to driving real and lasting change, and will use our platform to listen, educate and advocate across our community.
At the RTD, we acknowledge the quote “all politics is local.” The decisions ahead are as important as they are necessary — for aligning budgets with newfound priorities, infusing our legal system with increased visibility, creating an environment where all voices are heard and holding the brightest light up to the darkest places. We will be Richmond’s forum for detailing and debating the upcoming election season and the implications for change with every municipal, school board, city council, mayoral and local ballot measures.
At the RTD, we will use our platform to showcase and address the widening disparity in our community. The inequities for people of color are long-standing, jarring and describable with data — which we will use as a tool to prompt the conversation and scorecard progress.
At the RTD, we will audit our philanthropic work and partnerships to ensure alignment with the work ahead. And we will leverage our audience of nearly 600,000 to trumpet how we can all learn, contribute and take action.
At the RTD, we have work to do. Our team is not diverse enough but we are committed to changing that. We cannot possibly appreciate the depths of today’s struggle without better reflecting those who live it. As a 60-something white male raised in a suburban setting, I am acutely aware how experiences must change to foster awareness.
We have to listen, share and communicate better. And above all else we have to be inclusive. We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to continuing the conversation and the actions that must follow.
So how can we at the RTD improve? We want to hear from you about how we can better serve our community, and welcome your ideas. Please email me at: pfarrell@timesdispatch.com
I look forward to hearing from you.
