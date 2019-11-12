Global Day of Jewish Learning

The Richmond Jewish community will be joining more than 500 communities worldwide in the Global Day of Jewish Learning on Sunday.

The local event will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

The event's topic is “Speaking Volumes,” with a focus on why words matter, from ancient arguments to modern meanings, from raising voices to remaining silent. Richmond-area rabbis and educators will be leading sessions around the theme of using Jewish text to engage in a conversation about the power of speech.

The classes are created for all audiences, and no prior knowledge of Hebrew or Jewish text is necessary in order to participate.

Registration begins Sunday at 1:30. For details, visit weinsteinjcc.org.

