Fifteen years after graduating from the Henrico school system, Glen Allen High School English teacher Lindsey Pantele has won her home county's top annual teaching award.
Unable to hold a large ceremony to announce award winners this year, school officials earlier this month came to Pantele's home to award her a $1,000 check and the proverbial crown.
"This goes beyond anything I could have expected," said Pantele, who graduated from Godwin High School in 2005. "It's surreal and so exciting."
After graduating from Christopher Newport University with a bachelors degree in English and a masters in Teaching, Pantele came back to teach at Glen Allen when the building first opened in 2010.
"I didn't want to apply anywhere else," said Pantele. "I wanted to give back to the county that shaped me."
Referencing comments from colleagues who nominated Pantele, Superintendent Amy Cashwell said she is highly engaged with her students, helping motivate them to realize their full potential.
Principal Reginald Davenport concurred.
"She is actively involved in enhancing the school culture inside and outside the classroom," he said. "Her belief in students and building a positive relationship are parts of her aura as a caring and kind teacher."
Pantele was one of five finalists that represent each of the county magisterial districts. The school district awarded the other finalists with $500, courtesy of the Henrico Federal Credit Union.
In addition to teaching 10th grade English, Pantele teaches the school's yearbook class and is an organizer for the school's annual Battle of the Classes; a yearlong competition that includes games, dance contests, relay races and puzzle-solving contests throughout the year.
She said she enjoys encouraging kids to participate in their classes and extracurricular events to encourage their interests and make them feel like part of the community. It's rewarding, she said, to see students become friends and work together as a team.
Outside of school, Pantele is a portrait photographer and an active member of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral community.
She also is the niece of former Richmond City Councilor William J. Pantele.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.