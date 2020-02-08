With a guttural ferocity stoked by the indescribable pain of losing a child, Sharmar Hill Sr. screamed into the cold Saturday afternoon air as hot tears streamed down his face.
He screamed, over and over, for his young son, his "hero," his voice rising and cracking with each call until he was shrieking, his body writhing with emotion.
One week earlier, in the front yard of their Hillside Court home where friends, family, local clergy and a community now stood, 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr. was killed by a stray bullet. His case remains unsolved and the crowd that gathered Saturday did so not only to pay their respects to the little boy with a megawatt smile who loved super heroes; They were also there to encourage one another to come forward with information, to stop the culture of violence they're all too familiar with and ultimately, to bring safety back to a neighborhood Sharmar's father described as a "war zone."
"This is the time for us to take back our community," said Clovia Lawrence, community activist and radio personality best known as "Miss Community." "I'm pretty sure a lot of people who are gathered here today...saw something [or] they knew something."
"If you want the madness to stop...I want you to tell it," she said. "When it comes to your door, how are you going to feel when you could've stopped it?"
Richmond Police have said they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting, though it remains unsolved. Separately, they've charged Antonio L. Harris with carjacking in the area the day before the shooting, but he hasn't been charged in connection to Sharmar's death. They're also unclear whether Harris is involved in any of three other reports of random gunfire in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting.
Saturday's overcast skies matched the somber mood of those in attendance. Some wore white t-shirts that read "Gone Too Soon, Fly High SJ." Many carried red, green and blue balloons, which they released at the vigil's conclusion. Others wore pins with Sharmar's image.
Homegoing celebration services for Sharmar will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur St. He leaves behind his father, his mother, Shaniqua Allen, and five siblings.
Kele Wright, the mother of another murdered child, was also in attendance. Her 12-year-old daughter, Amiya Moses, was caught in a gunfight on Dec. 19, 2015 near their North Richmond home.
Wright offered her support - and a frank message for Sharmar's parents.
"You grieve at your own time; Don't let nobody tell you how to grieve," she said. "It don't get easier with time."
The birthdays they'll never celebrate, or simply hearing Amiya's voice and seeing her face - all are missed opportunities that haunt her everyday, Wright said.
"This is not an easy task - I've been there, done that, and I still go through it," she said. "It's not gonna get easier, but you gonna learn to deal with it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.