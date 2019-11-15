Field Day of the Past, an annual event in Goochland County celebrating rural history and traditions, will be seeking a new venue following its September 2020 show.
The Rockville-Centerville Steam & Gas Historical Association, the organization that sponsors the event, announced Thursday that its lease is ending on its showgrounds in Rockville where Field Day of the Past has been held since 1992.
“As we prepare for the 2020 show, we will be seeking a new home for the future,” Joseph E. Liesfeld III, the association's president, said in a statement.
Field Day of the Past is a family event that has worked to present and preserve historical artifacts and lifestyles. Attendance for the three-day event averages 40,000.
Demonstrations include sawmilling, blacksmithing and similar occupations. Other attractions include weaving, quilting and other traditional skills. Over the years, several historical buildings – including Short Pump Grocery and Springfield Baptist Church – have been moved to the property, while other buildings have been constructed to house artifacts. In all, more than 30 structures stand on the property and must be relocated after the 2020 show.
Liesfeld said the association will embark on a fundraising campaign to finance a new home and to relocate and preserve the current structures.
For details, visit fielddayofthepast.net or call (804) 741-8468.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.