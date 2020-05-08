Nearly 50 Petersburg households have lacked running water for four months.
Given the choice to help this week, the City Council voted "No," 6-1, saying Petersburg can't afford to pick up the tab. That didn't sit well with Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith.
“We can’t tell citizens to wash their hands if they don’t have water in their house,” Wilson-Smith said, invoking the golden rule of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Those without service also can't flush a toilet, take a shower or bath or get drinking water from the tap.
City officials weren't sure how many of the accounts they'd turned off between July 2019 and Jan. 31 over nonpayment belonged to homes with people living inside until last week, when police, public works employees and City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides fanned out to check 264 residences.
The survey came after Del. Lashrecse Aird, whose district includes Petersburg, sent the city a formal request to identify the homes and restore service; 731 accounts were suspended between July and January.
The city is owed about $3.25 million in back pay for water and budgets to receive $15 million in utility payments during the fiscal year that begins July 1. Collections have been a consistent thorn in the municipality’s side; the city four years earlier teetered on the brink of insolvency after the flawed roll-out of a new utility billing system.
When Wilson-Smith began lobbying her colleagues last month to establish an amnesty program that would forgive payments and resume service under a special contract, Mayor Samuel Parham sent a letter in response calling her plan "an act of socialism."
Gov. Ralph Northam at a press conference on Friday declined to get "into [Petersburg] specifics," but said water should not be disconnected.
“It shouldn’t happen, that is the bottom line. We are in the middle of a pandemic. We are asking people to use good hygiene … we shouldn’t allow that [water to be disconnected]," Northam said.
Calling the water suspension "totally unacceptable," Northam said it should never happen to Virginians or Americans.
City spokeswoman Folakemi Osoba said Petersburg cannot turn on residents' water bills without a payment arrangement. She also said the city planned to investigate accounts of people accessing water "illegally" and report findings to the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Of the 731 suspended accounts, 320 residences submitted payments and 147 started new accounts at once-suspended homes. Of the remaining 264 homes, 138 have water on, “illegally,” according to city officials, 78 are vacant properties, 46 are occupied without running water and two are empty meter boxes.
Petersburg purchases water wholesale from the Appomattox River Water Authority at a cost of about $400,000 quarterly, according to city officials.
City officials could not immediately provide an estimate Friday of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Petersburg’s finances.
Lionel D. Lyons, Petersburg's deputy city manager, presented a series of options for the council to vote on Tuesday that included payment plans where customers would pay 50%, 25% or nothing towards their city water account to have their water turned back on. The final option was to continue operations as is, to not suspend any additional accounts but also to not turn anyone’s water back on.
The council voted 6-1 to continue as is.
In an interview, Parham said, “the council wants some accountability and knowing people will make a good will effort to pay.
“Missteps [of unpaid bills] to funding the water system would have a devastating effect on the city as a whole.”
The city has 3,210 delinquent water service accounts and about 12,850 residential water customers.
An average water bill for a Petersburg home with 5/8 inch meter size is $60 a month and for homes with an 1 inch meter, residents are billed about $110 a month.
If all 46 homes have the smaller meter, a year’s worth of payments is $33,120 and if all homes have the 1 inch meter, the yearly payments would amount to $60,720.
Leading up to its period of financial turmoil, the city ceased suspending unpaid water accounts from December 2015 to October 2016. However, in 2017, the city began to suspend accounts again, reaching a total of 2,361, before the new total of 46 accounts.
A team from the Department of Public Works and the city’s billing and collections office will contact the 46 homes, working with residents on a case-by-case to determine a payment plan to have their water turned back on, Osoba said.
The city is slated to begin reaching out to the homes on Monday.
