Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to pick a new slate of members on the Chesterfield School Board.
No one on the board sought re-election, so all of those elected Tuesday will enter their first term on the panel overseeing a school system with 62,000 students.
The new School Board members will take the helm of a school system that’s tackling a series of challenges, including a long-running maintenance backlog for school buildings and the issue of providing more updated facilities for students through new or renovated buildings.
The new board will also face questions over what to do about bus delays that have persisted into the new school year amid a bus driver shortage.
The current School Board members — Rob Thompson, Javaid Siddiqi, Dianne Smith, Carrie Coyner and John Erbach — either sought other public offices or decided against running for personal reasons.
Here are the results for each School Board seat based on unofficial election results posted on the state Department of Elections website as of 10 p.m.:
Matoaca
With only absentee ballots remaining, Ryan Harter was ahead by a wide margin in his bid to win the Matoaca seat on the School Board. Harter was ahead of challenger Denisha Potts, a state employee, 61% to 39%.
Midlothian
Kathryn Haines, a mom and community advocate, appeared to be ahead in her campaign to win the Midlothian seat on the School Board. With 16 of 18 precincts reporting, Haines was leading Patrick Regan, a trial lawyer. Haines had 56% of the vote while Regan had about 44%.
Clover Hill
Dot Heffron led the three-way race for the Clover Hill seat on the board with all votes except absentee ballots counted. Heffron, a former schoolteacher, had 44% of the vote and was beating Justin Smith, an information technology specialist, and Arika Phillips, the founder of a tutoring and enrichment nonprofit program.
Dale
Shedrick McCall, a psychology professor at Virginia State University, was locked in a close race for the Dale District seat against Debbie Graves Bailey, a retired Chesterfield County teacher. Bailey had 50.3% of the vote while McCall had 49.7% with only absentee ballots remaining.
Bermuda
Ann Coker, an accounting manager, was leading Will Ares, a carpenter who attended Chesterfield’s Career and Technical Institute. Coker had 59% of the vote while Ares had 41% with 12 of 14 precincts counted.
