On Monday, hundreds of people flocked to Capitol Square for the official unveiling of the long-awaited Virginia Women’s Monument.
Seven life-size bronze statues of Virginia women were installed on a granite plaza just below the Capitol, surrounded by a Wall of Honor bearing the names of 230 prominent Virginia women etched on glass, with room for more names to be added in the future. Five more statues are to be added, for a total of 12.
“It’s a monumental day,” former first lady Susan Allen, the chair of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, said at the unveiling.
When Allen lived in the Executive Mansion, from 1994 to 1998, she would talk to tourists about the statues on the Capitol grounds, all of which were male. “Part of the story was left out," she said. "I think of the years ahead when people will walk among these statues and learn the story of these women.”
The women who were chosen for the monument represent more than 400 years of Virginia history, from Indian chief Cockacoeske to Elizabeth Keckley, a seamstress who bought her freedom and became the dressmaker for Mary Todd Lincoln.
The goal of the monument is to highlight Virginia women who have made significant, but often unrecognized, contributions to Virginia. The monuments have been installed at eye level so that visitors can walk around and interact with them.
“This monument embodies the goals of the Women’s Monument Commission: not to put women on a pedestal, not to have a mythic or symbolic figure, but to honor real women who did real things in this commonwealth,” former state Sen. Mary Margaret Whipple, vice chair of the Women’s Monument Commission, said at Monday's event.
Whipple added that the women represented “were famous and obscure. Real women, even imperfect women, who shaped the history of this commonwealth. Our hope is that they will inspire young women who see their names, who walk among their statues to say, ‘Oh, I think I can do that. I’d like to be on that glass wall someday.’ We want girls to be able to look at this monument and say, ‘I can make a difference. Yes, I can do that.’”
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
