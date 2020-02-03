Monday presented the first opportunity to publicly weigh in on the proposed Richmond Public Schools budget for the upcoming fiscal year, but only a handful of parents and school employees voiced concerns.
Two weeks ago, Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras released his budget plan, which includes a 3% salary increase for all teachers and support staff. The budget also calls for hiring nearly two dozen new teachers, as well as the rehiring of more than 20 of the 49 central office jobs that were cut last year.
At Monday evening’s public hearing at Amelia Street School, RPS parent Cody Camblin said he liked the emphasis on helping underprivileged students but said School Board members need to focus more on school facilities.
“I once joked with someone that our district should do a rebranding and our slogan should be ‘Our teachers are awesome, but our buildings are not,’” he said.
Camblin said the average age of a Richmond school building is 64 years old — and that students should not have to miss school for mold removal or sewage backups.
Elizabeth Ragland, an early childhood special education teacher for the school system, said she was concerned about equitable funding when it comes to her students.
“If we’re going to be showing equity and equality in all the classrooms in all the schools, then we need to be not only looking at the at-risk students but we have to look at students with disabilities as well,” Ragland said.
Because of inadequate funding, special education teachers have to spend their own money to provide quality materials in the classroom, she said.
School Board member Felicia Cosby said several of her 6th District constituents have told her that the 3% salary increase in Kamras’ proposed budget is not enough.
Cosby said she has discussed a larger figure with other board members and that she plans to propose an increase in the near future.
School Board member Scott Barlow, who represents the 2nd District, said his constituent feedback has also revolved around the need for higher teacher salaries and that he would like to explore a larger increase as well.
“It doesn’t feel like 3% is substantially moving the needle,” Barlow said.
(1) comment
Superintendent Kamras needs to get Merv Daughtery, Chesterfield Superintendent to work with him and teach Kamras how to put forth a "$100 Million dollar needs based budget" which includes about $35 millions for teacher pay raises" for FY2021 which he did for Chesterfield County Public School. For the record, there is no way Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors are going to grant a $100 million increase in the school FY2021 Budget. This is beyond laughable. However, I will admit it does make for some interesting conversations. And to think this is coming from the executive management of Chesterfield County Public School. It really does make one wonder and scratch their heads.
