Doctors weighed in on school reopenings at Thursday’s Richmond School Board meeting, saying that school openings won’t cause a spike in COVID-19 cases in Virginia or in Richmond.
The board is leaning toward an option under which students would attend school in staggered schedules (two days a week in person) and have a virtual school day on Fridays.
In a presentation done by Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond’s and Henrico County’s health departments, School Board members were told that data shows that student-to-student transmission is much less likely than adult-to-adult transmission.
Children’s risk of COVID-19 infection seems to be low, according to Avula. According to data he presented to the board, children ages 0 to 9 make up less than 1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, as with ages 10 to 19. For COVID-19 cases, children 0 to 9 make up 4.3% of Richmond’s cases, while those who are ages 10 to 19 make up 8.3% . No children have died from the virus in Richmond.
Dr. Romesh Wijesooriya with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU said that since most transmission tends to happen among teachers and adult staff, the key factor to mitigating spread of the coronavirus is limiting adult-to-adult contact.
“The risk to teachers is actually where we need to be thoughtful and careful,” he said to the School Board. “What we really need to think about [is] our teachers and our staff as we come up with a plan. The African American population has been harder hit. In RPS, our staff has a higher percentage of African Americans.”
Wijesooriya said kids younger than 12 don’t seem to transmit the virus to adults.
“It’s important that we understand which way the transmission is going,” he said. “It appears that kids don’t seem to transmit to adults. This is not how a lot of viruses work, so when we shut down schools, we were all working under the assumption that this is working like flu, and that children would be a primary source of transmission. But that hasn’t seemed to be the case.”
Avula said that if someone were to test positive, he wouldn’t see a need for a total shutdown of schools.
“We were really concerned about environmental spread,” he said of the initial outbreak. “If someone has COVID, we should step up environmental cleaning, but we don’t need to close an entire school for a deep cleaning. If there were so many outbreaks in a school, then that would be appropriate. Based on what we’re seeing around the world, I just don’t anticipate scenarios like that.”
Avula recommends 3-foot social distancing in schools, with masks, and added that he’s very comfortable with those precautions.
“The World Health Organization has been using 1 meter as its standard from May and on; for most of the world, they’re using 3 feet as the standard,” he said.
Avula also emphasized that social distancing paired with masks and hand washing is key to having a low-risk scenario.
“I think it’s important to remember that any of these things by themselves is not going to work,” he said. “I think if we are looking at 3 feet with masks, and we also have a really good screening protocol in place and kids are doing a good job wearing masks, you have a really low-risk scenario there.”
Implementing all of the mitigating factors — such as hand washing, protective equipment and protective barriers — is going to cost the school system millions of dollars.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, Richmond Public Schools received $12 million in federal CARES Act funds, which Superintendent Jason Kamras has said will be used for mitigating spread of the virus and enhancing technology.
RPS plans to make sure that there are multiple breaks between classes for hand washing. The district also said all common areas will have sanitizing stations mounted on a wall and that soap and paper towels will be restocked throughout the day.
To make sure paper towels and soap remain restocked will cost RPS extra for the additional time the school system will need to pay custodians. RPS estimates this cost alone will be $1.15 million.
While the school district plans to have a day for deep cleaning, Avula said “deep cleaning” is not truly necessary since data has shown that surface transmission is low. Instead of deep cleaning, he recommends that teachers spend time regularly wiping down desks and making sure students consistently wash and sanitize their hands.
The RPS administration also plans to do daily screenings that will be a determining factor for whether students, staff and visitors must stay home. The district also wants to purchase walk through-scanners that can check temperatures. For 60 scanners, the cost is $180,000.
The School Board did not make any decisions regarding reopening after a majority of board members said at their June 29 meeting that they weren’t comfortable with taking a vote. A petition created by two RPS teachers advocates for more meetings before any votes.
