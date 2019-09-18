20161206_MET_MAYO

In December 2016, Richmond Mayor-elect Levar Stoney (center) announced he would keep Selena Cuffee-Glenn as the city’s chief administrative officer and was appointing Lincoln Saunders his chief of staff.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney fired his top administrator Wednesday on the heels of a scathing report laying out how five of her relatives secured jobs with city departments she oversaw.

Three members of the City Council said Stoney called them directly to share the news late Wednesday.

A Stoney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report by the city’s Inspector General. The mayor's press office issued a statement Wednesday evening announcing the decision.

“In May, after I learned that a relative of the Chief Administrative Officer had gained employment with the city, I met with then-Inspector General Lou Lassiter and pledged that my administration would fully cooperate with a review of the circumstances surrounding the process that accompanied the hiring and compensation. Earlier this week, I was briefed on the results of that review by current Inspector General James Osuna, and I was both concerned and deeply disappointed by its findings," the statement said.

“In my opinion, the conduct detailed in this report erodes the public trust, violates the spirit of good governance and has diminished my confidence in the CAO to continue to serve in her role."

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Finance and Administration Lenora Reid will serve as interim CAO, Stoney said in the statement.

(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.)

