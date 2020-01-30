Henrico County’s schools superintendent presented her 2020-21 budget proposal to the county’s School Board on Thursday, saying that additional funding is needed to hire about 125 new employees.
The $656.5 million plan does not yet include across-the-board pay increases for employees, but Superintendent Amy Cashwell said employee compensation is a major part of the budget, with a nearly $3 million pool for wage increases that would be tied to a new professional development program.
In her presentation to the School Board, Cashwell said the budget includes “big wins” for the school system that are rooted in conversations with employees and school families over the past year.
“As I’ve visited so many schools and spoken with many groups and individuals, I’ve gained a greater understanding of areas that need our investment,” she said.
The proposal reflects an increase of $24.3 million, or 3.9%, over the current year’s budget. Cashwell gave this breakdown of employees to be added in the budget:
- 40 school counselors to “address a critical need among students for social and emotional support”;
- 35 full-time substitute teachers;
- 15 reading specialists for the second year of an ongoing initiative to “improve K-12 literacy”;
- 13 library assistants;
- 11 new teachers, primarily at the secondary education level;
- eight assistant principals at the elementary school level; and
- two school psychologists, two social workers and an exceptional education reading teacher.
After the presentation, several School Board members said they are pleased with the budget proposal.
“I feel this budget invests in what moves the needle for our students and supports our faculty,” said Marcie Shea, a former county teacher who was elected to the board last fall.
Board member Micky Ogburn said the new positions will have a “direct impact” on the lives of students.
“That’s what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re not adding fluff positions. We are adding real, impact-making positions,” she said.
Discussions about a new professional development program began last year after the county allocated $3.8 million in the current year’s budget to address wage compression for about half of its teaching staff.
Cashwell said the “career ladders” program, which remains in development, will enable teachers and other employees to “climb in experience, expertise and pay.”
“Earnings are always a priority in our budget, and this year is no exception,” Cashwell said. “Our employees are the very best. And it’s crucial to recognize them for their dedication.”
Cashwell and other schools officials said the budget proposal does not include funding for across-the-board pay increases because the county government has yet to put out its budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.
Whenever funding is available, according to Henrico’s pay policy, raises are given to all county and school division employees at the same level.
“We think there will be something to look forward to a little bit later in the process,” said schools spokesman Andy Jenks. “We urge people to stay tuned.”
Wage increases are not the only thing that might change. At a Board of Supervisors retreat last week, county officials said they would be reluctant to endorse a nearly $900 million five-year capital improvement plan adopted by the School Board last fall.
School officials say the plan, which includes funding for a new elementary school in the Fairfield District and the replacement of several schools that had been flagged for renovations, was partially intended to initiate discussions about what could be included in the county’s next bond referendum.
“There will be an ongoing conversation at different levels between the school division and the county to work out those issues,” Assistant Superintendent Chris Sorensen said in an interview Thursday morning.
At last week’s retreat, county officials noted that the 2016 bond referendum included just $272.6 million for school projects.
Even after the county decided in 2018 to upgrade part of those plans to rebuild Highland Springs and J.R. Tucker high schools, capital spending on schools since then has reached only $391 million.
“We scraped the bottom of virtually every [funding] source we had available to us,” Deputy County Manager Brandon Hinton said during a presentation at last week’s retreat.
“Our finance team really turned over every rock to be able to finish these projects and fully fund them, as promised to our citizens.”
The School Board will hold a public hearing on Cashwell’s proposed budget on Feb. 15.
Be honest if the schools don’t help enforce the car tax...... they can’t raise the meals tax then where is the money going to come from to pay 15 million for these employees salaries when we include benefits? 120 times $50,000 equals
