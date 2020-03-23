Like a brisk blast from the suburbs of the Windy City, Damon Duncan blew into Richmond a year ago with bold plans that left some people cold.
The new CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) eyed Gilpin Court and voiced what anyone in his position would think but wouldn’t say out loud.
“I’m looking at this like I got a big plot of land, which is what I’m going to have. I’m not going to let nobody convince me to rehab [Gilpin], put a new facade, a new canopy over the doors,” Duncan said in an interview last summer. “No — we’re not doing none of that. We’re tearing it down.”
Cue the anxiety of potentially displaced residents. But Richmond is not Elgin, Ill., Duncan’s previous stop. RRHA headquarters at 901 Chamberlayne Parkway is where redevelopment ambitions are routinely stunted.
HUD rejected RRHA’s application for grant money to plan the Gilpin project. Moves to evict Creighton Court residents last fall caused an uproar. Local activists accused Duncan of being heavy-handed, opaque and not focused enough on RRHA’s 10,000-odd residents.
Duncan appeared unmoved. Just two weeks ago, he joined a Richmond City Council panel in vetting applicants to fill six spots on the nine-member RRHA Board of Commissioners. But Friday evening, after business hours, the housing authority announced that Duncan would be leaving in 60 to 90 days.
The timing, for reasons that need no explanation, could hardly be worse.
His boilerplate reasons for leaving — to spend more time with his family in Georgia and pursue new opportunities — will do little to quiet his critics.
“I do think his departure after this short period of time indicates that he does not have the vested interest in improving conditions and culture at RRHA, as he had claimed to residents,” said Omari Al-Qadaffi, housing organizer for Legal Aid Justice Center.
Duncan seemed like the energetic, experienced change agent needed to rescue a dysfunctional housing authority experiencing its fifth leadership change in less than a decade.
Friday, he pledged to stick around to help the agency and residents through the COVID-19 pandemic, but this virus does not respect deadlines or timelines. An inexperienced board will have to find a new leader during a global crisis — a circumstance that leaves at least one member of Richmond City Council nonplussed.
“To get a call a day or two before the official notice, I don’t know what happened as to why this decision was made other than he had a better job offered to him” closer to home, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said Monday.
Efforts to reach him through a spokeswoman Tuesday were not successful. In the meantime, the largest housing authority in Virginia is beset with questions:
How can residents in its densely populated communities maintain necessary social separation? What will its children do with school closed for the year? Will food distribution reach neighborhoods where children rely on schools for breakfast and lunch? And will families have enough internet access to receive the information they need?
“We already know who’s at greater risk,” Robertson said. “And a lot of our families in our public housing have a lot of health challenges. So we’re very concerned.”
Indeed, half of all residents in public housing nationwide are elderly and/or disabled, said Sheila Crowley, former president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the former head of Richmond’s Daily Planet.
“People who are still living in public housing are some of the people with the most difficult, complicated set of problems. They’re dreadfully poor,” she said.
Duncan at times appeared exasperated at having his vision and decisions questioned by activists and the media. He seemed unschooled in the ways of Richmond, where political infighting can be as cutthroat as anywhere and outsiders are viewed with suspicion. He did not adequately account for the baggage of Richmond’s troubled history of race and class division or RRHA’s horrendous track record of destruction in Fulton and mass displacement in Blackwell.
His swagger morphed into frustration at a pushback he should have anticipated. After all, T.K. Somanath, well known and highly regarded as the head of the Better Housing Coalition, flamed out at RRHA.
“I think he walked into an untenable situation with dwindling federal dollars and housing maintenance and repairs that have been neglected for decades. There’s no easy solution in sight,” said Councilwoman Kim Gray.
“It’s overwhelming for even a seasoned administrator. Layer that with the crime that is plaguing our public housing making for a daily crisis situation. There are no short-term wins or solutions.”
Everyone involved in Richmond’s public housing must come up with a strategic plan for this fast-moving epidemic and a long-term process to create stable, livable housing for the impoverished.
In this #stayhome moment and beyond, RRHA needs a CEO willing and able to stay put.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.