The school closures in the Richmond area have been extended.
Hanover County Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools and Chesterfield County Public Schools announced Wednesday that schools will be closed through spring break, meaning the earliest day they would reopen in Henrico and Chesterfield is April 14, while Hanover students could return April 13. The move comes two days after Richmond Public Schools announced that it was keeping schools closed through spring break and beyond what Gov. Ralph Northam ordered last week.
Northam's order shuttered schools from Monday until at least March 27.
"Like you, we continue to keep a close eye on local, state and national health recommendations, and we can’t rule out the possibility that this information will change again," Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in a message to parents and staff members.
Henrico is stationing vans at four high schools - Deep Run, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage and Highland Springs - that are serving as "mobile technology hubs" for students and staff, allowing up to 400 students and staff members who can't access the internet at home to get WiFi hotspots. The vans are open weekdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and from 2-4 p.m.
The county school system is also adding seven more food distribution sites Thursday and another on Monday. Students can go to those locations, which will bring the total to 14 sites, and get free breakfasts and lunches from 11 a.m. to noon.
In Hanover County, the school system is offering free curbside food service on weekdays at five locations. That service will continue during spring break, the district said in a news release.
"These are extraordinary times, and we continue to take extraordinary measures to do our part to help prevent and contain the further spread of COVID-19 within our community," said Hanover schools chief Michael Gill.
Chesterfield's school system called the coronavirus pandemic "uncharted waters" in its message about extending the closures.
"This decision was not reached lightly, and we realize the impact that this will have on day-to-day family operations," the message read. "However, with the health experts’ guidance we have and various levels of governments’ emergency declarations, we believe this action is in the best interest of our students and staff."
