Prior to the Chesterfield County Planning Commission’s first virtual meeting Tuesday, a local advocacy group called for a moratorium on zoning cases that face public opposition — specifically Courthouse Landing, a multifamily and town-house development that would include a hotel and retail space.
Chesterfield Citizens United got its wish, partially.
On Tuesday evening, the Planning Commission unanimously deferred six of the 18 zoning cases on its docket, including the 124-acre Courthouse Landing proposal, which was moved to the commission’s May 19 meeting.
The Courthouse Landing project had been sent back to the Planning Commission in December after Dale District Supervisor Jim Holland said lingering concerns must be addressed.
Andy Condlin, an attorney for the developer, Dunphy Development, disagreed with Tuesday’s vote to defer, saying that doing so in an uncertain market is a “burden.” The developer previously has said the project would potentially add millions in revenue from real estate taxes alone.
But Randolph’s Pond, a 20.7-acre residential project in Midlothian, made it through the pipeline Tuesday. Critics opposed the plan having on-street parking because of its proximity to J.B. Watkins Elementary School. The developer said Tuesday that it’s proposing a buffer to separate the development and the school, and committed almost $800,000 to transportation needs.
As for Courthouse Landing, some residents of the nearby Deerfield Estates subdivision say that without addressing issues such as traffic congestion and the impact on schools, it’s not a responsible development.
According to Chesterfield police records, the nearby intersection of Iron Bridge and Courthouse roads saw more than 477 calls for assistance, the majority of which were for motor vehicle accidents, from 2013 to 2019.
For Chester resident Phil Lohr, a co-founder of Chesterfield Citizens United, it’s personal. He said his brother and sister-in-law got into a car accident at the intersection when a driver cut them off.
“So you can imagine, this is a highly dangerous section of road already without adding 20,000 trips a day,” Lohr said.
The county has relied heavily on different forms of communication to allow for transparency after Gov. Ralph Northam’s order that banned congregations of more than 10 people.
Public comment on the zoning cases has been available since April 14, with comments later posted on the county’s website for each meeting. Staff reports and presentations were posted by April 14 for the public’s review, and residents’ remarks were summarized aloud at the Planning Commission’s meeting Tuesday. For residents with limited access to the internet, there’s a voicemail line for feedback.
“There’s no reason why those cases shouldn’t be able to be heard,” said Supervisor Kevin Carroll, the Matoaca District representative. “I think that we put a process in place that is very transparent and allows for the public to have an opportunity to weigh in on all the cases.”
Lohr countered by citing from Attorney General Mark Herring’s advisory that outlined rules for local governments to conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Herring said government bodies could meet electronically and make decisions only if “irrevocable harm” would be caused by failing to act.
“Zoning cases do not meet this test of urgency,” Lohr said.
