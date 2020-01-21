Chesterfield County’s schools superintendent says teachers would receive “the largest pay increase in nearly a decade” under the $777 million budget plan he unveiled Tuesday.
Average teacher pay in Chesterfield would rise from $52,330 a year to $57,344, school officials said.
In presenting his operating budget for fiscal 2021, which would boost spending by about $100 million, Merv Daugherty said the school system has been underfunded over the past decade.
“This isn’t a wish list. This is keeping us above water to help us meet the needs, and I think everybody realizes the needs are greater than they were 10 years ago, and the responsibilities are greater,” Daugherty said at a news conference Tuesday at the Chesterfield Career & Technical Center.
Daugherty said his proposal would likely be amended before it reaches final approval, but he warned that “each cut has consequences,” such as declining student achievement and teachers leaving the school system.
Teachers would receive raises of 3% to 13% percent, based on their years of experience. The superintendent said his plan focuses on rewarding veteran teachers who have been loyal to the school system.
Those raises would be part of a new salary scale created to address challenges with pay compression that Daugherty said has resulted in newer educators in the school system earning nearly as much as some who have worked in Chesterfield schools for eight to 10 years.
A starting teacher would receive a 3% salary increase, and the raises would peak at 13% for educators who have been teaching for 13 to 16 years. The percentage amount would then fall with added years of experience; teachers who have 39 years or more experience, for example, would see 3% raises.
A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree would see annual pay rise from $45,817 to $47,091, according to figures provided by the school system. A teacher who has 15 years’ experience and a bachelor’s degree would see a salary increase of $7,704, up to $57,156.
Under Daugherty’s proposal, the school system — which has been struggling with bus delays amid a driver shortage — would boost bus drivers’ hourly pay by 75 cents. That would be in addition to a 75-cent hourly increase adopted in November. If the superintendent’s proposal is approved, bus driver pay would rise to at least $16.34 an hour, according to a synopsis of the budget plan.
The proposal increases spending by 14.7% over the current year’s budget and comes with a $39.7 million budget shortfall — a gap that could be filled with additional state aid or county funding.
Debbie Bailey, the School Board’s chairwoman, said at a Tuesday work session that she hopes the budget is fully funded, including the new salary scale for teachers.
“The most pivotal part of a child’s education is that teacher in the front of the room, and we need to fund that salary scale,” Bailey said.
School officials said the state has updated its formula gauging the county’s ability to pay education costs, with state officials finding that Chesterfield is wealthier than in years past.
That finding led to the school system losing about $4 million in state aid that it would have gotten under the old formula, Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the School Board.
“This, of course, has made significant impact on our bottom line,” Taylor said.
The budget plan also pays for nondiscretionary increases in retirement and health care costs for employees, and it would add 112 new positions — teachers, support staff and administrators — to deal with rising enrollments. The school system, which has about 63,000 students, expects about 1,200 additional students next school year.
The school system has finished breaking ground on the building projects funded by a 2013 bond measure, but officials say they continue to need a new high school, two new middle schools and a new elementary school. Voters could face a bond referendum — as early as November — on funds for school projects and general county government needs.
Although the superintendent’s budget proposal usually includes a capital improvement plan for school building projects, school officials are holding off doing so for now until school and county officials can discuss the parameters of the school construction plan.
