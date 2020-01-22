The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday sent a proposal to develop a 124-acre site across from the county's courthouse complex back to the Planning Commission to address lingering concerns about the project.
Tampa-based Dunphy Development wants to build up to 600 housing units — apartments, town houses and condominiums — on a wooded tract at state Route 10 and Courthouse Road. The plan also calls for a 120-room hotel; up to 265,000 square feet of retail space; and up to 150,000 square feet of medical or dental office space in an area the developer has called a "medical desert."
Supervisor Jim Holland, who represents the Dale District in which the project is proposed, made a motion Wednesday to send the plan back to the Planning Commission so that the panel could address concerns over the project's effects on congestion and school enrollments, as well as its impact on nearby Chesterfield County Airport.
"While I believe investment in the Dale District is sorely needed, it will not be at the detriment of its current residents," Holland said.
Holland said that residents have rightly raised concerns about how the project would add traffic to an already congested area. He also said he wants the developer to demonstrate that the Federal Aviation Administration has provided conceptual approval of the development's impact on flight paths. In addition, he wants confirmation that local schools can handle the students who would live in the development.
Supervisors unanimously approved Holland's motion to send the project back to Planning Commission members after a brief hearing. In December, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that supervisors deny the project, citing traffic and airport concerns.
After Wednesday's vote, an attorney for Dunphy Development said his company is committed to addressing concerns and noted that there are three new members on the Planning Commission who weren't on the panel during the December vote.
"I think it's absolutely appropriate to visit these issues," Mark J. Kronenthal said. "We are looking forward to providing solutions to all of them.”
Another Dunphy attorney, Andy Condlin, told commissioners at December's Planning Commission meeting that the proposal would provide the county with added revenues, potentially $3.6 million a year in real estate taxes alone. Condlin said the developer has addressed the traffic impact from their plan, noting that Courthouse Road would be widened, among other improvements.
The county's transportation staff said they could not recommend approval of the developer’s plans, saying that the plan had not adequately addressed congestion at a site that’s bounded by Courthouse Road on the south, Iron Bridge Road on the west, state Route 288 on the north and O.B. Gates Elementary School to the east.
The developer has said that the highest building on the project would be below the flight path of planes heading to the airport.
