Chesterfield County will have a new treasurer.
Republican Carey Adams is retiring, leaving the seat up for grabs in what has become Chesterfield’s first contested election for treasurer in 40 years. The current deputy county treasurer, Rebecca Longnaker, ran on the Republican ticket against the chairman of the Chesterfield Planning Commission, Michael Jackson.
Longnaker was leading the race with 55% percent of the vote as of 8:20 p.m. Fifty-one of the county’s 81 precincts had reported results, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
The treasurer serves as the county’s banker, receiving money and disbursing it while also investing county funds. It also handles myriad other tasks, including issuing dog licenses.
Jackson previously served as a Richmond city senior auditor and as a budget analyst for the Richmond City Council. He’s now an independent contractor who works for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Longnaker, meanwhile, started working for the county in 2013. She oversees Chesterfield’s investment portfolio.
Adams, the current officeholder, started in the job in 2017 after Richard Cordle retired. In a special election in 2017, Adams won to finish out Cordle’s term in an uncontested race.
Treasurers serve four-year terms and are paid about $130,000 annually.
***
Another contested race in Chesterfield has some familiar faces.
Tim McPeters, a Republican, is looking to get his job back as the county’s commissioner of revenue. Democrat Jenefer Hughes beat McPeters in the 2017 election for the job with 55% of the vote.
McPeters, who first started as the interim commissioner in 2017 when Joe Horbal retired and made about $100,000 that year, currently serves as Chesterfield’s chief deputy treasurer.
Early results showed Hughes leading the race with 52% percent of the vote as of 8:20 p.m. Just 51 of the county’s 81 precincts had reported results, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
The revenue commissioner assesses county taxes and processes state income tax returns, among other things.
Hughes changed the way about 6,000 boats in Chesterfield were assessed this year, an issue at the center of the election as the McPeters touted the method he used while in office.
