Chesterfield County will have a new treasurer.
The retirement of Republican Carey Adams left the seat up for grabs in what became Chesterfield’s first contested election for treasurer in 40 years. The current deputy county treasurer, Rebecca Longnaker, ran on the Republican ticket and defeated the chairman of the Chesterfield Planning Commission, Michael Jackson.
Longnaker won with 55% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Neither candidate returned a request for comment Tuesday night.
The treasurer serves as the county’s banker, receiving money and disbursing it while also investing county funds. It also handles myriad other tasks, including issuing dog licenses.
Longnaker started working for the county in 2013. She currently oversees Chesterfield’s investment portfolio.
Jackson previously served as a Richmond city senior auditor and as a budget analyst for the Richmond City Council. He’s now an independent contractor who works for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Adams, the current office holder, started in the job in 2017 after Richard Cordle retired. In a special election in 2017, Adams won to finish out Cordle’s term in an uncontested race.
Treasurers serve four-year terms and are paid about $130,000 annually.
***
Another contested race in Chesterfield has some familiar faces.
Tim McPeters, a Republican, failed in his bid to get his job back as the county’s commissioner of revenue. Democrat Jenefer Hughes beat McPeters in the 2017 election for the job with 55% of the vote. She won Tuesday with 51 percent of the vote.
“I have a long list of work that I want to get done and I’m thrilled that I have four years to get that work done,” Hughes said.
McPeters, who first started as the interim commissioner in 2017 when Joe Horbal retired and made about $100,000 that year, currently serves as Chesterfield’s chief deputy treasurer.
McPeters did not return a request for comment.
The revenue commissioner assesses county taxes and processes state income tax returns, among other things.
Hughes changed the way about 6,000 boats in Chesterfield were assessed this year, an issue at the center of the election as the McPeters touted the way the method he used while in office.
